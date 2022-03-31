Firefighters have busy Wednesday

Wednesday’s downpours meant most area residents tried to avoid going outside, if they could help it. But it was an eventful afternoon and evening for Big River/Bonne Terre Fire Department, which responded to a number of emergency calls throughout the Parkland.

Mutual aid fires in Leadwood and Lake Timberline, a downed power line on Old Cadet Road and a car that was stranded in the Terre Bleue Creek east of Bonne Terre kept a number of first responders busy until almost midnight.

Big River/Bonne Terre Fire Chief David Pratte said there was a double-wide mobile home on fire at Lake Timberline, 9751 Grove Dr., in the afternoon about 4:30 p.m., which they suspected was electrical in nature. De Soto Rural Fire Protection, Park Hills, Farmington, Jefferson R-7, Timberline and Goose Creek fire departments joined in the effort to extinguish the flames.

About 8:10 p.m., the fire department responded to a report of a car in the water near a low-water bridge on Bess and Saffell Roads east of Bonne Terre. Pratte said when he arrived on the scene, two men who looked to be in their early 20s had already extricated themselves from the vehicle and waded through water 2-3 feet deep. One called his father in Potosi to come get them, and they warmed themselves up in the ambulance until they could leave the area. Meanwhile, the vehicle was towed away. No one was injured.

At about 8:30 p.m., firefighters responded to a call for a house fire south of Leadwood at 4934 Davis Crossing Road.

Leadwood Fire Chief Charlie Lewis said Irondale, Bismarck, Park Hills, Desloge, Big River/Bonne Terre and Terre Du Lac assisted.

Lewis said the fire originated in the bedroom and spread to the living room.

“We knocked it down pretty quick,” he said. “It was raining pretty good. Didn’t help (the fire) any, but it got us all wet. We didn’t come up with a source.”

Lewis said no one was injured in the blaze and the cause was undetermined.

Having responded to the Davis Crossing fire, Big River firefighters were once again called out, Pratte said, to reports of a downed power line on Old Cadet Road, where a pole was on fire. Pratte said a crew worked the scene until about 11 p.m.

“We keep pretty busy,” Pratte said. “But we’d just as soon it was a little less interesting like yesterday.”

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

