Firefighters issue challenge to raise funds for women's shelter

The mild-mannered chief of Big River/Bonne Terre Fire Department, Dave Pratte, is issuing a friendly holiday fund-raising challenge just in time for the Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade on Monday night.

Sitting in front of the fire station next to City Hall on Allen Street is a charmingly beaten-up, rode-hard Chevy from what Pratte guesses might be the late 1940s or ‘50s. It’s dressed up for Christmas with a decorated tree and jaunty wreath, and firefighters are inviting everyone in the community to use it as a holiday photo opportunity, while considering dropping a small donation for the local women’s shelter in the drop box that’s welded to the flatbed and emptied every night.

“I’d like to put a challenge out to any of the business people, or anybody that would like to match what we take here in donations, to help the women’s shelter for Christmas,” he said. “We might see domestic violence situations when we make our calls, and we turn them over to other people to handle, but we do see it. It does happen a lot more than people realize.”

Tracy Carroll, director for the Southeast Missouri Family Violence Council women’s shelter in Bonne Terre, has said previously that domestic attacks tend to peak during the holiday season. They’ve lost a lot of federal funding in previous years.

“I think because of the weather, stress of money, the proximity of everyone at home. And we feel sick having to turn people away,” she said last year, noting that shelters in St. Louis, Jefferson, Cape Girardeau and Rolla were full.

“People get sad, more depressed, PTSD flares up, abusers tend to become more aggressive in winter and spring,” she said. “COVID has made it worse, with kids at home, unemployment, virtual learning as added stressors.”

It’s one of the reasons the firefighters are trying to help in their own way, and are hoping people use this sturdy truck as a photo opportunity, especially when the floats and parade entries line up beginning at 5:30 in the nearby parking lot on Monday night. Any donation is welcome, Pratte said.

Thursday morning, he walked around the small truck and explained it’s a 3800 Chevy, five-window flatbed. He showed off the starter button next to the gas, the choke, the vents that opened on the sides of the truck in front of the doors to let in air – “that was the air conditioning”—and the levers that engaged the bed of the truck.

“This truck is one of our firefighter’s brother’s, he uses it to haul hay, and we think some families and some kids might enjoy having their picture taken with it. It’s a cool truck,” he said. “I got a ‘49 Plymouth sitting at my house, painted red. So if this is not available next year, there'll be a ‘49 Plymouth sitting here.”

And that’s not all he’s got in his fleet.

“I had five fire trucks, but I got rid of some of them, so now I’m down to three,” he said. “But you know, the biggest thing, I like to find them in a field and go get them and get them started and then drive them out of the field. That's about the biggest thrill you can get.”

The Southeast Family Violence Council, in addition to offering the women’s shelter, offers a 24-hour crisis hotline at 800-663-9929, crisis intervention and case management, sexual assault advocacy, support groups, therapy for adults and children, court advocacy, domestic violence education classes, parenting classes, community training and volunteer opportunities.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

