Try 1 month for 99¢
PH Fire
Buy Now
Matt McFarland, Daily Journal

Firefighters from several area departments have converged on the scene of a house fire on Mill Street near Smith Street in Park Hills. 

The fire was escalated to a two-alarm fire for additional manpower and equipment shortly after the first firefighters arrived.

We have a reporter on the scene and will have more details and photos as the story unfolds.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
2
5
0

Tags

Load comments