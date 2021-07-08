Fire reported at Chaumette Winery

Firefighters from St. Francois and Ste. Genevieve counties responded to a fire at Chaumette Vineyards and Winery Thursday evening.

The call to the winery, located on Route WW in Ste. Genevieve County, came just after 7 p.m. Thursday.

Those first on the scene reported heavy smoke and a fully-engulfed building. An employee onsite said it was the building that housed the offices and the winery. Fire officials were unable to confirm which building it was.

The call has been upgraded to a third alarm with two aerial ladder trucks being used. No injuries have been reported.

Chaumette Vineyards & Winery has evolved into a premier wine lifestyle destination, including private villas for overnight stays, full-service restaurant, hiking center, among more traditional winery amenities. It is owned by Hank Johnson and was one of the first wineries to open in Ste. Genevieve County.

