Try 3 months for $3
Firefighters respond to Doe Run house fire

A Sunday afternoon fire at a Doe Run home is being fought by eight local fire departments.

 Mark Marberry, Daily Journal

Eight area fire departments are on the scene of a Sunday afternoon house fire in the 3000 block of Corcoran Road in Doe Run.

Flames were said to be seen shooting out of the home when the call was received reporting the fire around 3:36 p.m.

A reporter is on the scene and additional details will be provided as they become available.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Load comments