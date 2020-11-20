Firefighters respond to fire outside Farmington Thursday morning

Firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire in the 4,000 block of Third Street in Delassus just outside of Farmington at 7 a.m. Thursday morning.

Asst. Fire Chief Lynn Kindle of the Doe Run Fire Department said there was moderate damage to the vacant home as the fire broke though from the front door back to one of the bedrooms.

“They had it under control in minutes, they did a really good attack on it,” he said.

Doe Run was assisted by Wolf Creek, Farmington, Bismarck and Leadington departments. There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time. Due to the home being vacant and no utilities are connected, the Missouri State Fire Marshal's Office has been called to the scene to investigate.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

