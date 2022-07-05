Firefighters respond to two Farmington house fires

The Farmington Fire Department dealt with two residential fires over the holiday weekend with one home being a total loss.

On Saturday at 9:02 p.m., a call was made regarding a vacant home at the intersection of Perrine and Vargo Roads. Chief Todd Mecey stated the building was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived.

“We had it under control in under 30 minutes,” he said. “We were assisted by Park Hills, Wolf Creek, Doe Run and Big River Fire Departments.”

Desloge Fire Department handled several calls in Farmington while the blaze was being brought under control.

The Missouri State Fire Marshal's Office has been called in to investigate the cause of the fire. There were no injuries during the incident.

The second residential fire was at 4:03 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Trimfoot Terrace. Mecey said that on arrival, there were flames on the exterior of the house.

“We quickly extinguished it and disregarded all mutual aid companies,” he said. “There was moderate damage to the home, primarily smoke damage. The fire was accidental, caused by improper disposal of spent fireworks.”

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

