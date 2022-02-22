Firefighters tackle two blazes

Fires were battled at opposite ends of the Parkland Monday and Tuesday mornings.

A residential fire in Washington County on Tuesday morning brought out Potosi firefighters. Crews were dispatched just after 9 a.m. to a house fire on the 10,000 block of Farris Road off of Highway 21 just north of Potosi.

Potosi Fire Chief Roger LaChance said units arrived on the scene to find a working fire inside the one-story brick home with a basement. He said they immediately began attacking the blaze, eventually striking a second alarm for additional manpower.

LaChance said firefighters worked the fire for about three hours. He said the home was still standing when they left but would likely be deemed a total loss due to smoke and water damage. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Several area fire departments helped Potosi with containment efforts, including departments from St. Francois and Jefferson counties.

Another fire broke out about 11:30 a.m. Monday, bringing out the Fredericktown Fire Department to a residential fire on Village Creek Road.

Fire Chief John Clark said when they arrived, flames could be seen coming out of the roof of the home.

Cherokee Pass Volunteer Fire Department was also called to the scene to help with containment and water supply.

"The fire was quickly contained to the attic of the home," Clark said. "There were no injuries but the home did sustain major damage."

Clark said the fire was caused by an exterior wood furnace. Crews were on scene for about an hour. Fredericktown Fire Department was aided by Cherokee Pass Volunteer Fire Department, Madison County Ambulance District, Madison County 911, and the Madison County Sheriff's Department.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Bobby Radford Staff Writer Reporter, Staff Writer, and Photojournalist Follow Bobby Radford Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today