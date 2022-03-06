 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Firefighters work Leadwood residential fire Saturday morning, return Saturday evening to larger fire

Area firefighters responded to a residential fire at a house in Leadwood Saturday morning, and again Saturday night.

Crews were dispatched to a fire at a home on the 700 block of East Street at about 11:30 a.m.

Leadwood Fire Chief Charlie Lewis said the fire reportedly started in an outdoor trash can before spreading to the yard and making its way to the back of the home. He said the flames entered the attic area of the house and caused moderate but repairable damage.

The chief said firefighters were on the scene for approximately two and a half hours the first time. Fire departments were called back to the address later that night to answer reports of flare-up.

Lewis said crews were dispatched to the fire at around 10 p.m. the second time. The chief said the second fire was heavier and caused more damage. He said the home would be a total loss, and the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the second occurrence.

Firefighters were reportedly on the scene the second time until about 2:30-3 a.m.

Helping Leadwood with Saturday’s containment efforts were fire crews from Irondale, Bismarck, Desloge, Wolf Creek, Bonne Terre/Big River, Park Hills, Terre Du Lac and Potosi.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

