Try 1 month for 99¢

Several departments have responded to a house fire at 978 Knob Lick Road. 

A call came in at 8:47 a.m. reported smoke showing from the eaves. Departments called to the scene included Farmington, Doe Run, Park Hills, Wolf Creek and Desloge. 

We have a reporter on the scene and will have more details as they become available.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
1
2
1

Tags

Load comments