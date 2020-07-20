Fires cause moderate damage to separate homes in Desloge

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Area firefighters responded to two separate fires in Desloge over the weekend.

Crews were dispatched to the first residential structure fire in the 200 block of South Grant Street at 8:40 p.m. Friday.

Desloge Fire Chief Larry Gremminger said firefighters arrived on the scene to find that a grease fire had started in the kitchen when the two-story house residents were cooking.

The homeowners extinguished the fire before firefighters arrived. Damage caused by the fire was limited to the stovetop, range hood, and adjacent kitchen cabinets. Crews from Desloge and Big River/Bonne Terre Fire Departments ventilated smoke from the house.

One of the home’s residents was treated on the scene for first-degree burns he received on his hands while attempting to contain the stovetop flames.

Early Sunday morning, firefighters were dispatched at 2:51 a.m. to another residential structure fire on the 400 block of East Cedar Street in Desloge.

Gremminger said the homeowners had a full-sized, outdoor fireplace built into the chimney of an interior fireplace located on the lower level of the tri-level home. He said a problem with the chimney flue apparently caused the fire.