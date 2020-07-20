Fires cause moderate damage to separate homes in Desloge

Area firefighters responded to two separate fires in Desloge over the weekend.
Crews were dispatched to the first residential structure fire in the 200 block of South Grant Street at 8:40 p.m. Friday.
Desloge Fire Chief Larry Gremminger said firefighters arrived on the scene to find that a grease fire had started in the kitchen when the two-story house residents were cooking.
The homeowners extinguished the fire before firefighters arrived. Damage caused by the fire was limited to the stovetop, range hood, and adjacent kitchen cabinets. Crews from Desloge and Big River/Bonne Terre Fire Departments ventilated smoke from the house.
One of the home’s residents was treated on the scene for first-degree burns he received on his hands while attempting to contain the stovetop flames.
Early Sunday morning, firefighters were dispatched at 2:51 a.m. to another residential structure fire on the 400 block of East Cedar Street in Desloge.
Gremminger said the homeowners had a full-sized, outdoor fireplace built into the chimney of an interior fireplace located on the lower level of the tri-level home. He said a problem with the chimney flue apparently caused the fire.
Flames appeared to have escaped between the outside fireplace and the inside fireplace and was burning inside the wall.
The fire chief said the fire damage was not extensive. However, there was quite a bit of brick that had to be removed from the fireplace's face on the inside of the lower level. The fire was extinguished once the burned areas were exposed.
Personnel from the Park Hills, Leadwood, and Big River/Bonne Terre Fire Departments assisted on the scene, while Leadington firefighters staged at the Desloge Fire Department.
Gremminger said his department received excellent assistance from all the area fire departments providing mutual aid on both fires.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com
