Fires destroy two houses

Two separate fires caused damage Thursday night and early Friday morning.

At 4:16 p.m. Thursday, firefighters were dispatched to a report of heavy smoke coming out of a house located at 211 Church Street near Shepard Street in Bonne Terre.

Big River/Bonne Terre Chief David Pratte said when crews arrived on the scene, firefighters went in and started to attack the fire.

No firefighters were injured, but Pratte said that there was at least one dog and one bird that perished in the fire. Another dog was found in the bathtub, and was rescued by members of the Park Hills Fire Department.

Fire departments assisting Big River/Bonne Terre included Desloge, Park Hills, Farmington, and De Soto Rural.

The fire is currently under investigation. The house was heavily damaged by fire.

At 4:39 a.m. Friday, what was originally called in as a garage on fire at College Road near Route O turned out to be a house engulfed in flames.

Park Hills Fire Chief Brad Weiss said when the crews arrived on the scene, everything was engulfed in flames including a car in front of the house. By the time the first fire truck arrived, the roof and walls had begun to fall. Crews were able to quickly extinguish it.

According to Weiss, the house was vacant at the time, and is considered a total loss.

Departments that assisted Park Hills Fire include Big River/Bonne Terre, Farmington, Wolf Creek, Desloge, Leadwood, De Soto Rural, Leadington, Bismarck, and Jefferson R-7.

Danielle Thurman is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be contacted at dthurman@dailyjournalonline.com or 573-518-3616.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.