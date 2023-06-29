The City of Farmington's director of Parks and Recreation has announced its fireworks display at Engler Park on Tuesday has fizzled out, due to drought conditions. The pre-show grand reopening of Ragsdale Field and its new artificial turf surface from 7-8:30 p.m. is still a go.

As of press time Thursday evening, no other cities in the Parkland have indicated they were canceling their displays, except for Fredericktown which announced earlier this week it would postpone their fireworks until after drought conditions had eased.

"As drought conditions worsen in Missouri, the City of Farmington Parks and Recreation Department is notifying the press and public of the cancelation of the annual City of Farmington 2023 4th of July Fireworks Shoot," reads a press release issued by Parks and Recreation Director Doug Stotler.

"The abnormally dry conditions of the Farmington area significantly increase the fire risk associated with fireworks which also increases the difficulty of controlling such fires that start as a result of fireworks displays.

"While the Farmington Parks and Recreation Department must regretfully cancel the July 4th fireworks, the Parks and Recreation Department will move forward with the grand re-opening of the new artificial turf playing surface at Ragsdale Field in Engler Park as previously scheduled."

The Ragsdale Field Grand Opening will begin at 7 p.m. and conclude at 8:30 p.m. It is located at 651 Vargo Road.

Stotler said the grand re-opening of Ragsdale Field will give the public a rare opportunity to step onto the newly-installed artificial turf playing surface. Guests will experience the unique feel of the completely synthetic material while the kids will get to run the bases.

The new field dimensions include a 320-foot outfield fence distance to the right and left field foul poles and a dead center field distance of 385 feet. Also featured are two sets of base path distances, one set for softball at 60 feet and one set for baseball anchored at the traditional 90 feet distance.

"The most unique characteristic of the new Ragsdale Field is the baseball pitching mound which is portable and will be perfectly placed at the required 60 feet and 6 inches distance from home plate," Stotler said.

The project comes complete with new backstop netting, a three-foot high padded backstop wall, 6-foot high plastic coated chain-link fencing and fully turfed bullpen pitching mounds. The simulated grass areas are the traditional green grass color and the base paths and warning track are dark brown to designate the dirt areas of the field.

"This comprehensive field renovation was made possible through the collaborative planning and financing efforts of the City of Farmington and the Farmington School District and will host school and community baseball and softball events," Stotler said.