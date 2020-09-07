Fireworks, friends and family

Anyone living in the Parkland has seen the red and white metal building located along U.S. 67 at the Leadington exit. It’s located adjacent to the former location of Grecian Steakhouse.
Many local people have made it an annual family tradition to visit this well-established stand to purchase fireworks.
Owner Jerry Lee Umfleet has seen the excitement of kids’ faces as they’ve walked excitedly into his fireworks stand. He’s seen dads holding their kids’ hands and guiding them to pick out sparklers, Roman candles, Snap ’n Pops and more. He’s seen many people choose items for holidays and celebrations.
These people created a nostalgic portrait for Umfleet. He cherished seeing old friends and making new ones.
Although the fireworks are what drew people in to his business, it was never really about the pyrotechnics. It was really just about the people – making connections, making memories and making new friends.
Fireworks were the connection between Umfleet and so many different people.
Sadly, the fireworks faded for many Saturday when Umfleet passed away at his residence.
Umfleet, of Desloge, was 81.
He was preceded in death by two brothers Truman and Donald Gene and sister Doris Culton.
Umfleet is survived by children Terry, Diane Martin, Marty (and wife Lisa) and Carolyn Rosener. He had eight grandchildren: Jamie Wruck (and husband David), Andrea Lynn (and husband Chad), Angela Williams (and husband Lemi), Morgan Umfleet (and fiance Austin), Molly Smith (and husband Ian), Noah Umfleet, Norah Umfleet and Paige DeClue (and husband BJ). He also had 11 great-grandchildren.
In addition, he is survived by sisters Jonell Sweeney (and husband Paul) and Rosalie Murray (and husband Lonnie) and brothers Delmar (and wife Doris) and Charles (and wife Mary).
He was born in Esther on April 16, 1939, to Noah and Hazel (Kennon) Umfleet. He grew up in Esther and had extended family living throughout the area.
One of his relatives had chickens so Umfleet picked one out of the back yard and walked around to the front yard with it where his mother’s cousin offered to pay him 50 cents for the chicken.
Umfleet sold the chicken and then proceeded to grab another from the back yard and sold that chicken to the cousin as well.
It wasn’t until later when the cousin figured out he had bought his own chickens from Umfleet. He demanded his dollar back and gave Umfleet a beating for tricking him.
Umfleet’s son Marty said his dad’s story is unique because “he was a hustler and had no formal education.”
His dad admitted to his kids that he had been a bad student and the teachers did not know what to do with him. He’d even been given his own classroom – a closet. Sometime around seventh or eighth grade Umfleet stopped attending school because “teachers had given up on him.”
“But he was always a hustler, even as a kid,” said Marty. “There is a story of his mom sending him as a small child down to a relative’s house to get a wagon-load of tomatoes from their garden. But by the time my dad returned, he had sold them to people on the route back home and returned with an empty cart.”
Umfleet told his mother that she did not have to worry about canning the tomatoes” because had done her a favor.
Marty said his dad was so much fun to be around and he and his siblings never knew what their dad would bring home to them. In the 1980s, he surprised them with a firetruck which he’d purchased to spray down driveways in preparation for applying new sealer. He owned and operated Seal Bright, an asphalt sealing company.
“It was every kid’s dream to have a firetruck to play on in their own backyard,” said Marty. “However, the first time my dad used it to clean off a driveway, cars kept circling the block thinking there was a house on fire. Dad was mad and never used it again.”
Umfleet and wife Delores owned and operated several businesses including Desloge Café on South Lincoln Street in Desloge. The couple was in their early 20s when they operated the The Green Castle restaurant in the 1960s. This location was across the street from the Daily Journal in the wedge where the former Wind Mill Gas Station was located, which is now a salon. They also owned the Junction City Café in the ’60s in what is now the Leadington Plaza, along with King Furniture in Desloge until that building was damaged in a bad storm.
In addition, Umfleet worked for Claude Dix at Dix Greenhouse over the years where he called on buyers throughout the Midwest. It was during one of these business trips when Umfleet met someone who was importing goods from Mexico. This led to the formation of K-Imports when Umfleet started making his own trips to Mexico with a gooseneck trailer to haul back goods like pottery, velvet paintings and a variety of Mexican imports.
At that time, a variety of Knights in Armour were being produced. One time, Umfleet came back from Mexico with a Knight in Armour so big he had to haul it strapped down to the roof of a 30-foot gooseneck trailer.
“That knight must have been 12-foot tall but to a kid it looked like 20-foot strapped onto a trailer like it was,” said Marty.
There were times when Umfleet went to Mexico and had the entire load of imports sold before he even made it back to Missouri. He had a warehouse in Desloge – where Casey’s is now located – where he would unload the items.
“There were velvet paintings of Elvis he would bring back on those trips,” said Marty. “The day Elvis died, I was in the warehouse with my dad when my mom drove up to tell us the news. I am sure the velvet Elvis paintings were a quick seller for him that year.”
Another business the couple pursued was fireworks.
Umfleet first sold fireworks in 1957 at the age of 18 on Federal Hill in Park Hills, where the Ragsdale building is located.
In the 1970s, Umfleet purchased an old green Army tent that was set up on a lot beside the Farmington Livestock market. The business grew until the early 1980s when the couple purchased the property in Leadington.
“My dad found his identity in the fireworks business and when his health allowed it, he would sit at the exit and hand out free fireworks to kids as they left with their purchases,” said Marty.
Many grown adults have since returned to Jerry’s Fireworks to purchase items over the years.
“They always remember coming as a kid and having Jerry hand them a box of Snap ’n Pops on their way out,” said Marty. “Nothing meant more to him than being out in public and having a kid recognize him as the guy from Jerry’s Fireworks.”
Umfleet said another unique fact about his father is that his “hustle in life was his hobby.”
“He had very little interest in hobbies,” said Marty. “His identity was in his work and his grandchildren.”
He said his father was so proud to see his grandchildren succeeding in life and seeing his family carry on the tradition of Jerry’s Fireworks.
“I have always said that my dad was always concerned about making money but he was never worried about keeping it,” said Marty. “His contribution to the community was that he would give the shirt off his back if he knew someone in need.”
Umfleet was known as being generous with his money even when he had little to give.
Marty said that although his father passed the fireworks business down to the next generation, they sometimes found that his generosity made it difficult for the business to make money.
“But so many people had stories saying they were down and out with no money to celebrate the 4th of July and my dad would give them fireworks,” said Marty. “He was not always in it for the money.”
The family has tried to continue that tradition by giving away fireworks every year and supporting community events and fundraisers, just as their father has done for many years.
Umfleet loved July 4, his country, and his family and friends dearly.
Niece Christie Yoder said her uncle was “the true king of fireworks” because he was so kind and generous and “would give anyone the shirt off his back.” She said he will be truly missed.
Although Umfleet and wife Delores had divorced, they remained friends. She was there with the family as they cared for him in his last days in care of hospice.
Umfleet sold fireworks for more than five decades and clearly made a lasting impact on his community. His legacy will continue as his family carries out the traditions he set both in his family and his businesses.
Visitation begins Tuesday from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge and resumes Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. Funeral services are Wednesday at 11 a.m. with Rev. Gary Petty. Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Leadington.
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal
