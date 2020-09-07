Fireworks, friends and family

His dad admitted to his kids that he had been a bad student and the teachers did not know what to do with him. He’d even been given his own classroom – a closet. Sometime around seventh or eighth grade Umfleet stopped attending school because “teachers had given up on him.”

“But he was always a hustler, even as a kid,” said Marty. “There is a story of his mom sending him as a small child down to a relative’s house to get a wagon-load of tomatoes from their garden. But by the time my dad returned, he had sold them to people on the route back home and returned with an empty cart.”

Umfleet told his mother that she did not have to worry about canning the tomatoes” because had done her a favor.

Marty said his dad was so much fun to be around and he and his siblings never knew what their dad would bring home to them. In the 1980s, he surprised them with a firetruck which he’d purchased to spray down driveways in preparation for applying new sealer. He owned and operated Seal Bright, an asphalt sealing company.

“It was every kid’s dream to have a firetruck to play on in their own backyard,” said Marty. “However, the first time my dad used it to clean off a driveway, cars kept circling the block thinking there was a house on fire. Dad was mad and never used it again.”