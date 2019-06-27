Across the nation, July 4 is not only the busiest day of the year for fireworks, it’s the busiest day of the year for fires. It’s no coincidence.
“The week of July 4 is a very busy time for fire departments across Missouri, and it’s because of fires and injuries caused by fireworks,” State Fire Marshal Tim Bean said. “Remember, the most spectacular sights will always be at public fireworks displays, which are also the safest for people and do not threaten to start fires and damage property.”
About 40 percent of Independence Day structure fires are the result of fireworks, according to the National Fire Protection Association. About 250 people go to emergency rooms each day with fireworks-related injuries in the month around July 4. Fireworks start an average of 18,500 fires a year.
According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, across the U.S. in 2017:
• Eight people died as the result of fireworks (seven from direct fireworks impacts and one in a house fire caused by a firecracker).
• 12,900 injuries were treated in hospital emergency departments.
• An estimated 1,200 emergency department-treated injuries were attributed to sparklers and 300 to bottle rockets.
• Children under 15 years of age accounted for 36 percent of the 2017 injuries.
Missourians who choose to use consumer fireworks should follow these safety tips:
• Confirm fireworks are legal where you live; purchase fireworks only from licensed retailers.
• Only use fireworks in a large open space that has been cleared of flammable materials.
• Always keep young children away from fireworks; if teens are permitted to handle fireworks, they should be closely supervised by an adult; always wear eye protection.
• Make sure to have a garden hose or a bucket of water nearby in case of a fire.
• Only light fireworks one at a time; never try to re-light fireworks that have malfunctioned
• Dispose of fireworks by soaking them in water and leaving them in a trash can.
• Never shoot fireworks off from a glass jar or container.
• Never use fireworks while consuming alcohol.
• Never store fireworks from season to season.
Fireworks sales at licensed seasonal retailers are legal in Missouri from June 20 to July 10. Through June 18, the Division of Fire Safety had issued 1,255 permits to seasonal fireworks retailers.
DFS conducts safety inspections at fireworks retailers, including checking to make sure they sell only legally-permitted consumer fireworks, that they have at least two exits, are equipped with fire extinguishers, and that fireworks tents have been treated with fire retardant chemicals.
For questions or concerns about firework safety, firework rules, or firework dealers can contact the Division of Fire Safety at 573-751-2930.
More fireworks safety tips are available at https://dfs.dps.mo.gov/safetytips/fireworks-safety.php
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.