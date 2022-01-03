First Baby of 2022 arrives at Parkland

It’s a boy! Cassidy and Christopher Wakefield are the proud parents of a son, Kase Carson, the first baby born in St. Francois County in 2022.

Kase was born at Parkland Health Center in Farmington on Jan. 2, at 10:32 a.m., weighing 7 pounds, 2 ounces and measuring 20 inches long. Dr. John Cooper was the delivering physician.

Kase will make his home in Ironton with his parents.

“It was an honor to be a part of their special day,” said Ragen Amelung, RN. “We couldn’t have chosen a sweeter family to welcome in the new year with!”

As the first baby born in the new year, Amelung presented the Wakefield family with a gift basket complete with a diaper bag, diapers, blankets, infant toys, bath essentials, books, and more, compliments of the following area BJC organizations: Parkland Health Center, BJC Medical Group–Medical Arts Clinic, St. Louis Children’s Hospital, BJC Home Care, and BJC Behavioral Health.

For additional information on Parkland Health Center’s Childbirth Center, including virtual tours and a list of OB providers, visit parklandhealthcenter.org.

About Parkland Health Center

Parkland Health Center includes two locations in Missouri — a full-service acute care hospital in Farmington as well as a three-bed critical access hospital in Bonne Terre. Parkland Health Center provides quality primary and secondary level inpatient and outpatient services to the people of St. Francois County and surrounding areas in southeastern Missouri. Services across these two facilities include intensive care, obstetrics, geriatric psychiatry emergency services, oncology, infusion, sleep lab, wound care, and the Huckstep Heart and Lung Center.

Parkland Health Center is part of BJC HealthCare which also includes St. Louis Children’s Hospital and Barnes-Jewish Hospital, the teaching hospitals for Washington University School of Medicine. For additional information about Parkland Health Center, please call 573-756-6451 or visit www.parklandhealthcenter.org.

About BJC HealthCare

BJC HealthCare is one of the largest nonprofit health care organizations in the United States, delivering services to residents primarily in the greater St. Louis, southern Illinois and mid-Missouri regions. Serving the health care needs of urban, suburban and rural communities, BJC includes 15 hospitals and multiple health service organizations. Services include inpatient and outpatient care, primary care, community health and wellness, workplace health, home health, community mental health, rehabilitation, long-term care and hospice. BJC’s nationally recognized academic hospitals, Barnes-Jewish and St. Louis Children’s hospitals, are affiliated with Washington University School of Medicine.

