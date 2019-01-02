Try 1 month for 99¢

It’s a girl!

Heather Hartrup and Tim Wilson are the proud parents of new daughter, Paisley Ann Wilson, the first baby born in St. Francois County in 2019.

Paisley was born at Parkland Health Center in Farmington at 3:38 a.m. Jan. 1, weighing 7 pounds 8 ounces and 19 1/2 inches long.

Dr. Kim Borchers was the delivering physician. Paisley will make her home in Perryville with her parents and big brother William, age 2. 

As first baby, her parents were treated to a gift basket loaded with a baby monitor, diapers, toys, onesies, blankets, and much more, compliments of the four BJC organizations in St. Francois County: Parkland Health Center, BJC Medical Group, BJC Home Care, and BJC Behavioral Health.

Debbie Gaugel, RN, presented the gift basket to Paisley and her parents.

“She is such a beautiful little girl,” said Gaugel. “We are delighted to treat her and her family with some things to help them get started.”

Baby Paisley’s maternal grandparents are Randy Hartrup and the late Donna Hartrup. Paternal grandparents are Jim and Stacie Gideon and Terry and Brenda Agnew. Paisley also has a paternal great grandmother, Evelyn Skinner, and paternal great-great grandmother, Dorothy Flanagan.

Parkland Health Center is part of BJC HealthCare which also includes St. Louis Children’s Hospital and Barnes-Jewish Hospital, the teaching hospitals for Washington University School of Medicine.

Watch for the announcement of the winner of the 2019 Daily Journal First Baby Contest later this week. 

