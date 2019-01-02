It’s a girl!
Heather Hartrup and Tim Wilson are the proud parents of new daughter, Paisley Ann Wilson, the first baby born in St. Francois County in 2019.
Paisley was born at Parkland Health Center in Farmington at 3:38 a.m. Jan. 1, weighing 7 pounds 8 ounces and 19 1/2 inches long.
Dr. Kim Borchers was the delivering physician. Paisley will make her home in Perryville with her parents and big brother William, age 2.
As first baby, her parents were treated to a gift basket loaded with a baby monitor, diapers, toys, onesies, blankets, and much more, compliments of the four BJC organizations in St. Francois County: Parkland Health Center, BJC Medical Group, BJC Home Care, and BJC Behavioral Health.
Debbie Gaugel, RN, presented the gift basket to Paisley and her parents.
“She is such a beautiful little girl,” said Gaugel. “We are delighted to treat her and her family with some things to help them get started.”
Baby Paisley’s maternal grandparents are Randy Hartrup and the late Donna Hartrup. Paternal grandparents are Jim and Stacie Gideon and Terry and Brenda Agnew. Paisley also has a paternal great grandmother, Evelyn Skinner, and paternal great-great grandmother, Dorothy Flanagan.
Parkland Health Center is part of BJC HealthCare which also includes St. Louis Children’s Hospital and Barnes-Jewish Hospital, the teaching hospitals for Washington University School of Medicine.
Watch for the announcement of the winner of the 2019 Daily Journal First Baby Contest later this week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.