First case confirmed in St. Francois County

At 2 p.m. Sunday the St. Francois County Health Center was notified of the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident of St. Francois County. The individual is a female in her 30s and is currently at home in isolation. She has been quarantined since being tested on March 20.

Public health officials are actively investigating this case and will begin contacting persons who may have been in close contact with this individual. Close contacts are anyone within six feet of a confirmed case for at least 15 minutes. This case is a healthcare professional who had an exposure to a confirmed case from another jurisdiction. The patient will remain in isolation until further notice. The name and identifying information of this patient will not be released to protect the privacy of the individual.

As testing capacity increases, the health center expects to see more confirmed cases. The center strongly urges the public to follow the guidance of public health officials to reduce the spread of disease. This includes social distancing, handwashing, disinfection of frequently used/touched surfaces, and staying home while sick.

Another update with be given Monday at 11 a.m.

For questions about COVID-19, residents may call the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services’ 24-hour hotline at 877-435-8411.