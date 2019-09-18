The first confirmed flu cases for this season have already been recorded in St. Francois County by officials at the St. Francois County Health Center.
According to Tiffany Roth, Communicable Disease nurse at the St. Francois County Health Center, two area residents in their 20s have been reportedly diagnosed with influenza. The two confirmed cases of the virus mark the beginning of this year’s flu season in the area.
Influenza, or the flu, is a contagious respiratory disease that affects 5-20% of the U.S. population each year, leading to more than 200,000 hospitalizations and an average of 36,000 deaths, mostly in the elderly.
Roth explained that the health center monitors positive reported cases from September through May every flu season. She said these are the prime months for the spread of the virus and February is typically when they see a peak in the reported local flu cases.
“Weekly, I will get reports from all the physicians and hospitals in the area on influenzas they have diagnosed,” said Roth. “They'll send those to me. That way I can keep reports in tracking the types of flu and the numbers and age ranges we're seeing them in.”
Roth said the reports she receives are divided up into different age groups which provides the health center with a localized picture of what area age groups are being hit the hardest. She explained that they will then compare those numbers to how many individuals in certain age groups came into the center to get flu shots. The reported numbers also give health officials an insight as to the types of flu that doctors are seeing the most. On a larger scale, this reporting system provides vaccine developers with vital clues as to what strains of the virus are becoming the most common to help produce the most effective immunizations, according to Roth.
There were 2,153 reported cases during the 2018-2019 flu season in St. Francois County with the peak of flu activity occurring in February as expected.
This year marks the 10-year anniversary of the H1N1 flu pandemic. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that between 151,700 and 575,400 people died worldwide from the 2009 H1N1 virus infection during the first year the virus circulated.
That H1N1 virus has continued to circulate worldwide annually since it emerged in 2009.
The 10-year commemoration of the 2009 H1N1 flu pandemic is an opportunity to reflect on that event in history as well as to acknowledge the importance of ongoing efforts to improve domestic and global capacity to detect and respond to novel flu viruses.
According to the CDC, most people who get influenza will recover in a few days to less than two weeks, but some people will develop complications (such as pneumonia) as a result of the flu, some of which can be life-threatening and result in death.
Pneumonia, bronchitis, sinus, and ear infections are examples of complications from flu. According to the CDC, the flu can make chronic health problems worse. For example, people with asthma may experience asthma attacks while they have the flu, and people with chronic congestive heart failure may experience worsening of this condition that is triggered by the flu.
Serious problems related to the flu can happen at any age, but some people are at high risk of developing serious flu-related complications if they get sick. Those most likely to develop complications while battling the flu include people 65 years of age and older, and people of any age with certain chronic medical conditions such as asthma, diabetes, or heart disease. Pregnant women and young children are especially vulnerable to the virus as well as their immune systems can be weakened or underdeveloped.
Symptoms of the flu include fever, chills or feeling feverish; cough; sore throat; runny or stuffy nose; muscle or body aches; headaches; and fatigue or tiredness. Some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults, according to health professionals.
The best method for prevention is to be vaccinated annually against the flu. Other methods to prevent the spread of the flu include avoiding close contact with sick people or limiting contact with others as much as possible to keep from infecting them.
Flu viruses can be spread through coughing, sneezing, or contact with someone who has the flu. People can also become infected by touching something with the flu virus on it, and then touching their mouth or nose. Another effective way to reduce the risk of getting the flu is to wash your hands often with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub.
The CDC recommends that if someone is sick with a flu-like illness that they stay home for at least 24 hours after their fever is gone except to get medical care or for other necessities.
It’s never too early in the flu season to receive a vaccine and Roth said the health center has already had a large number of area residents come in for immunizations. She further said that people of any age are encouraged to get a flu shot to reduce their chances of contracting the illness.
Flu shots are available at the St. Francois County Health Center in Park Hills Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. by walk-in or appointment.
The health center accepts most insurances and also participates in the Vaccines for Children (VFC) and 317 programs that provide vaccines to un-insured or under-insured individuals.
For more information on the flu call the St. Francois County Health Center at 573-431-1947 or visit www.cdc.gov/flu.
