First Day Hikes set for several area state parks

Many of Missouri’s state parks are hosting a favorite tradition, the First Day Hikes on New Year’s Day.

Five area state parks in the area are offering First Day Hikes as hikers will take on St. Francois, St. Joe, Missouri Mines, Hawn, and Washington state parks.

The event is entirely dependent on the weather. If there are concerns with weather regarding the hikes, it is encouraged to call the park office to check on the status of the hike.

Registration is required at all parks and all but St. Joe’s can be done online at https://icampmo1.usedirect.com/MSPWeb/Activities/Search.aspx. A complete list of Missouri state parks with guided First Day Hikes and more activities can be found at https://mostateparks.com/FirstDayHikes.

First Day Hikes are promoted by America’s State Parks.

St. Francois State ParkFrom 1 to 4 p.m. hikers will be able to take on the Swimming Deer Trail with a guide. The trail is 3.15 miles long and the hike should take about two and a half hours to do.

Interested hikers who have registered will meet at the Swimming Deer Trailhead in the campground area.

Considered moderately difficult, the trail travels in the river bottom along bluffs overlooking the Big River, and travels through the woods.

Hikers should wear good hiking shoes, dress appropriately for the weather, and bring water as the park’s water will be turned off. The showerhouse restroom will be closed, but the vault toilets will be available.

Leashed dogs are welcomed so long as the dogs are respectful to other hikers and dogs, and are cleaned up after.

The event is free and open to the public. Anyone interested must register before the event.

If there is inclement weather forecasted hikers should check in for updates by either calling the park office at 573-358-2173 or by checking the Facebook event listing on the park’s page.

St. Joe State Park

From 1 to 3 p.m., an easy hike of 1.25 miles is planned for St. Joe’s First Day Hike on the Lakeview Trail.

The majority of the trail consists of natural surfaces such as dirt and rocks, but there is a paved and accessible section along Monsanto Lake. The park does warn parts of the trail are somewhat steep with loose gravel, and portions have rolling hills.

Anyone interested must register for the event by calling the park office at 573-431-1069. It is encouraged to bring water and snacks for the hike. Pets are welcomed, but must be leashed.

Missouri Mines State Historic Site

From 9 to 11 a.m. visitors can join the Missouri Mines State Historic Site staff as the staff guides the guests through the interpretive trail.

The trail is said to be an easy two-mile hike with a mix of surfaces. Visitors will encounter gravel and pavements, while also having some steep slopes. It is encouraged to bring water and snacks for the hike.

Pets are welcome but must be kept on a leash during the hike.

For more information on the hike or to check on the status of the hike it is recommended to call St. Joe State Park at 573-431-1069.

Hawn State Park

Hawn State Park will start the First Day Hike at noon. The trail will start at White Oaks Trailhead, and is close to 3 miles long.

The hike will start on White Oaks Trail and follow White Connector 2 to a section of Whispering Pines Trail along Pickle Creek, and then take White Connector 1 back to White Oaks Trail. The hike is not ADA or stroller accessible.

Hikers should meet at the White Oaks Trailhead and bring water, snacks, sturdy footwear, and warm clothes. Leashed pets are allowed and children are encouraged to attend.

Hawn State Park is located off Highway 144, 20 miles west of Ste. Genevieve. The White Oaks Trailhead is located at the park entrance near the stop sign at the end of Highway 144.

Any questions about the event can be directed to the park office at 573-883-3603.

Washington State Park

From 1 to 2 p.m., Washington State Park in De Soto will host its First Day Hike starting at the Thunderbird Lodge. The hike is about a mile long.

This year’s theme is “Hike, Bike, and Trike” with a choice of two options. Participants can either take part in an interpreter-led guided hike along the base of the rugged 1,000 Steps Trail, or participants are welcomed to bring any human-powered wheeled equipment such as bikes, trikes, or strollers to walk or pedal along the Big River Day-Use Area/Shelter #2 access road.

Both groups will meet up at Shelter #2 before returning back to the starting point. At the starting point snacks and a warming station will be provided for participants.

The 1,000 Steps Trail is a natural surface trail and is only open to hiking. The Big River Day-Use Area/Shelter #2 access road is a vehicle road surface, which allows for the use of all equipment while also being a more accessible hiking option for people who need it.

For any questions about the hike, the park office can be reached at 636-586-5768.