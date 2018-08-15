Bismarck R-5 School got off to an early start compared to other St. Francois County schools when the district opened its doors early Tuesday morning for the 2018-19 school year.
Students began appearing on the school grounds around 7 a.m. and around 10 minutes later the first school bus arrived on campus filled with kids who looked like they were ready to get back into the school routine after summer vacation.
More hesitant were the preschool and kindergarten kids, along with their parents, who were noticeably nervous about walking into the school as students — many for the very first time.
At the elementary school, the students were warmly greeted at the school entrance by Superintendent Jason King, Principal Carmen Barton, a handful of teachers and the school’s resource officer. Each were given a big smile and a hearty “Welcome back.”
This year Bismarck students experienced more changes than usual on their first day of school. The most obvious were construction and renovation projects — some finished, some still in progress — that included the elementary and high school libraries, a brand new science lab and an updated band room. Colorful graphics and posters lined the hallways, offering a fresh look to the building.
Although there is still a little work ongoing at the high school, the new security entrances and offices there and at the elementary school were fully functional. For the safety of students and staff, people coming to the school will have to gain entrance into the building by stopping by the office first.
Another major change for this school year is the return to having separate elementary and high school principals. Last year Carmen Barton served as principal of both schools. This year she moves back to elementary school principal. Meanwhile, Katie Martinez — who formerly served as K-12 assistant principal and athletic director — is now the high school principal. The district no longer has assistant principals on staff.
Principal Barton, who described returning to the position of elementary school principal as “fantastic,” said, “I have a natural fit to the elementary and I’m expecting great things this year.
“We have a lot of new students at the elementary this year. We have registered over 40 new students, so I’m anxious to get to know all of the new students and their families. We have adorable kids here and my teachers are so excited to get back in a schedule of things — to get into that routine — so it’s going to be a great first day and a great year.”
According to Martinez, she didn’t expect to become a principal so early in her career, but she’s excited to be at the high school.
“I have a good staff behind me and that’s what it’s really all about,” she said. “We’ve got good kids and a good staff, so as long as I have their support we’re going to be successful.”
Asked how the first day went, Martinez said, “It was busy, but it went pretty smooth. We talked a lot in our staff meeting and we’re really organized. The kids just kind of went along and did their thing.
“We were all kind of worried about how construction might impact the school today, but it was pretty quiet on the construction front. It was a quiet day. I think it’s going to be a great year. We’ve got some good ideas to improve school spirit and pride around here. We’re really looking forward to do doing some really neat things.”
Superintendent Jason King, who is in his second year providing leadership to the district, also had some positive things to say about the first day of school.
“We’re excited,” he said. “It’s the first day of school and the start of a new year. We’re looking forward to having a great one. There’s a lot of changes going on still, but there was tremendous progress made over the summer. When the kids walk into the school, we hope they’ll see a fresh new look, everything brighter and just a whole lot of new things that are going to make the education we give them just a little bit better.
“Some things we still need to finish up, but we’re really close, so we’re really excited for the kids to see the building and get in here and have a great year. We have a fabulous group of teachers. The new ones we’ve brought on board fit right in. I’ve always said that Bismarck School is a little bit like a family — at least that’s what it’s been to me — and they fit right in to what we’re doing and we’re glad to have them here.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.