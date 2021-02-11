First Madison County rescue dog of 2021 healing after surgery

The first dog of 2021 to visit Fredericktown Animal Control has been named "Eddie Pound."

"Eddie" was not claimed by anyone so Furever Paws and Claws picked him up and took him to the vet on Jan. 19 to be checked out.

"Unfortunately, it was determined that he had a fracture and would require surgery on his leg," Founder of Furever Paws and Claws Charlet Pense said. "The good news is the vet was able to save his leg. The bad new is the cost was $1,003.20."

The surgery was a success and "Eddie" is expected to make a full recovery.

Pense said "Eddie" is currently at a foster home where he is getting the rehab he needs and is being spoiled rotten.

"A couple of things, we need prayers for 'Eddie' to continue to heal and donations," Pense said. "Thank you on behalf of Eddie and Furever Paws and Claws Rescue."

Furever Paws and Claws is a rescue which helps dogs and cats in the area find homes or be transported to no kill shelters around the state. It is a non profit which relies completely on donations which are used to provide the needed medical attention all of the rescues require, including shots and heart worm treatment.

Donations can be sent via PayPal to fureverpawsandclawsrescue@gmail.com, donated through the Furever Paws and Claws Rescue Facebook page, or mailed to 1088 Madison 228, Fredericktown, MO 63645.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0