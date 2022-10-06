First responders converge on high school for training

More than 70 law enforcement officers, firefighters and EMS personnel converged on North County High School last Friday, taking part in another round of active-shooter response training designed to mitigate disasters like the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, which occurred in late May when an 18-year-old killed 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School.

The chief of the Desloge Police Department, James “Jebo” Bullock, got the ball rolling in June when he announced during a meeting of the North County Board of Education – of which he is currently president – that what were later said to be systemic failures on the part of first-responder communication in Uvalde, would not be happening in any of the districts in the Mineral Area, if he could help it.

“I can only speak for the Desloge Police Department, we won’t wait,” he said at the time, referring to the delayed police response in Uvalde, which lasted an hour while the gunman was still killing kids in the school. “And you know the sheriff's (Jebo’s brother Dan Bullock) not going to, so that's the only ones I can speak for.”

Since then, three exercises have been held — at Farmington High School, North County Parkside Elementary and North County High School on Friday.

Doug Calvert, police chief for Bonne Terre Police, said Friday’s training was similar to the kind his officers do at North County schools on a regular basis, “ever since Columbine (High School), so back when Fred Mallow was chief.”

One key difference, he said, was that there were so many different departments attending the training on Friday. He pointed out that, although police departments might already be familiar with the layout of the schools in their jurisdiction, first responders who arrive on the scene of a shooting might not be.

“The really positive part of the training was getting groups of responders together, because when an event occurs, it’s going to involve response from all jurisdictions,” Calvert said. “And it’s not just police, it’s fire, dispatch and EMS who are also going to be involved.

"Plus, even though we all work interdepartmentally on a regular basis, there's a lot of new faces running around, and all of us speaking and working with one voice, and cooperative action, it’s going to be really important. That cooperative aspect made the training very good.”

The training at Farmington and North County schools was conducted by Jason Fitzwater, an adjunct instructor for Mineral Area College Law Enforcement Academy (MACLEA) and co-owner of N&F Training Solutions, a company that consults all over the U.S. and Canada on security and law enforcement solutions and training. According to his biography on the N&F website, for 21 years, half of it spent in Florida, Fitzwater has worked as a patrol deputy, field training officer, seven-year detective (three years in homicide) and patrol supervisor. He was in recent years the police chief of Arcadia Valley, where he grew up.

“Initially, an active shooter was thought to be just a police problem. It was our job to just go in and stop the threat,” he said. “But there’s so much more to it.

"Through the years, the training has evolved. You have to have all first-responder units involved in the training because it takes all of them — police, fire and EMS. When something happens, for instance, we take EMS in there as soon as we can so they can perform triage.”

Fitzwater said this month, MACLEA plans to invite the leaders of the area police departments, central dispatch, fire departments and ambulance services to the community college for a breakfast, so they can all brainstorm and figure out what the next steps are.

“We’re going to continue to offer this training, but we’re going to accelerate it to where we’re pretty much doing mock, live scenarios using force on force, with the dispatchers, officers, medics and firefighters all doing what they have to do,” he said. “And we’re going to begin to start setting out what trainings we’re going to offer beginning January of 2023. We’re taking the ball and running with it, and we don’t want to just train for shootings, there are other scenarios we can train on, as well.”

Since he co-founded N&F, Fitzwater said, he has traveled to more than 30 states and to Canada, training almost 2,000 law enforcement officers in counter ambush tactics. He has written 11 law enforcement courses for N&F Training Solutions LLC that are POST-accredited in the state of Missouri. In 2018, Fitzwater wrote the “PTSD: the Silent Sniper” course and has taught the training to thousands of law enforcement and public safety personnel. He has also taught at the Missouri Police Chiefs Command College in 2019, 2020, 2021.