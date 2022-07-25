First Young Eagles flying event in Farmington draws many to clear skies Saturday

The Farmington Regional Airport saw its first Young Eagles Rally held on Saturday. The day of flying began at 9 a.m., with groups of young aviation enthusiasts from all over the area taking part in free flights.

Saturday's Experimental Aircraft Association-sponsored event was for youth aged 8 to 17. Throughout the warm day, experienced volunteer pilots took about 50 kids flying. Each flight lasted 15 to 20 minutes.

Larry Gregory, EAA Chapter 1635 president and Young Eagles coordinator, said the event drew a sizable number of families coming out to the airfield in Farmington.

"We've had a good turnout," he said. "I don't know exactly where we're at on the count. We must be above 40 kids, for sure. So that's a good turnout for our first event.

"We've had some no-shows, but we typically do," Gregory said. "And we've had a lot of first-timers, so that's really great. We like that. We all like repeats, but we like to see first-timers, too, so I think it's gone very well."

It was the first time flying for brothers Dakota and Alexander Bowers of Park Hills. After disembarking from the plane, the brothers talked about the geography they saw in-flight. The Boy Scouts indicated they were excited to fly over the S Bar F Boy Scout Ranch located off US 67, south of Farmington.

The young aviators also mentioned spotting a rock formation that the pilot said he had never noticed.

Following each flight, the pilots signed off on log books given to the children to keep track of future flights. Each junior flyer also received a certificate making them an official Young Eagle. The experience is meant to spark and encourage interest in aviation among young people.

According to Gregory, more than 2.7 million kids have flown since the program was introduced 30 years ago, and the rally essentially requires a 30-minute commitment on the part of the youth.

Before the flights, the kids meet the pilot, who takes them out to the airplane. They decide who will sit in front and back seats, sometimes playing "Rock, Paper, Scissors" to determine who gets to sit in front. They do a brief walkaround of the plane. In general detail, the pilot explains what makes a plane fly and goes over the various primary components of an aircraft.

David Brickhaus was one of three pilots volunteering his time and plane on Saturday. He said he has been flying for 35 years and came down from St. Louis for the day. The pilot said, while he wasn't sure how many Young Eagle events he has attended over the years, he estimated he had flown about 200 kids in his plane.

"It's a passion that I have, and there's a need for pilots of all backgrounds," Brickhaus noted. "It's just an opportunity to expose folks to flying who maybe are interested in learning to be a pilot. It's just fun to get them excited and to show them it's all good."

Brickhaus said nearly everyone he takes on a flight has a great time seeing what planes can do.

"Almost exclusively, they absolutely love it," he said. "We'll go out, and whoever's in the front seat will actually be doing the flying with me. They get the opportunity to make some turns. And then I'll demonstrate what a steep turn is, and so they'll end up feeling a couple of G's worth of force, feeling how heavy their arms are and how deep they sit in the seat.

"Then, if they want to, I can show them what zero-G feels like," he explained. "We can take a water bottle and have it float in front of us. Then we come back."

Overall, each child appeared to enjoy the experience, sporting giant smiles as they exited the aircraft. Gregory said he had some concerns about high temperatures and crowd size, but he was glad to see everything come together nicely.

"I was concerned we wouldn't be able to fly everybody who came, but it's all worked out great," said Gregory. "I was afraid it was going to get way too hot for us, but it's worked out great with that, too. The breeze somewhat alleviates some of the heat."

Gregory said the next Young Eagles event would take place in Fredericktown either in September or October. He said the details would be posted on the EAA Chapter 1635's website, https://chapters.eaa.org/eaa1635.