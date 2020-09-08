Fishing derby returns to Bonne Terre with changes

Get those fishing rods ready. Bonne Terre’s annual derby for kids, normally held in May but postponed due to the pandemic, is finally happening this weekend.
Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce's Annual Fishing Derby at Lakeview Park in Bonne Terre will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday and end Sunday at 8 p.m. Children 15 years old and younger can enter. They just need to have a parent or guardian with a fishing license and register online on the chamber’s website or call Chamber Executive Director Leigha Head 573-358-4000.
“We’ll be stocking the lake with fish around Thursday with catfish from Country Fish Farm near Sullivan,” she said. “Instead of it being a timed thing on one Saturday, it’ll be sunup to sundown on Saturday and Sunday.
“We hope this will give people a way to spread out and be as safe as they can.”
According to Head, trophies will be given for most fish caught and for the biggest catch in three age groups: 1 to 6, 7 to 12, and 13 to 15. Participants just need to take a photo of their fish at the chamber banner and text the photo to 573-516-0159 along with the first name of the child who caught the fish.
“I recommend catching and stringing the fish, then measuring and photographing them all at the same time,” Head said.
Trophy winners will be announced on Monday at noon.
“In previous derbies, participants have been encouraged to catch and release, but we can’t tell them not to keep their fish since they have a fishing license,” she said. “The conservation department game warden will be there off and on to check on things.”
Head said she’s hoping the goodie bags that are usually given to participants will be ready by Friday afternoon, but they can also be picked up after the derby at the chamber office between 9 a.m.-noon, Monday through Thursday.
Consult the Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce Facebook page for the latest details while the chamber website undergoes reconstruction, Head advised. The chamber’s Facebook page is facebook.com/BonneTerreChamberofCommerce.
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.