Five dogs at the Park Hills Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

Male Chihuahua mix was picked up as a stray and is very sweet. He is on stray hold until May 10, at which time he will be available for adoption.

Male, Pit Bull mix is a sweetheart who loves to cuddle and play. He doesn’t know his own strength, so he may be best suited for a family with older kids or no kids at all, as he is a big goofball.

Male, Pit Bull mix was a stray who was picked up covered in ticks. He has since received flea/tick medication and is feeling much better. He is very friendly and is looking for a loving forever home!

Male mixed breed dog is a cute little guy who gets along well with other dogs.

Male mixed breed dog is approximately 45 pounds. This poor guy has been in the pound for more than three months and we can’t figure out why. He’s sweet and gets along well with other dogs. If you’re looking for a new furry family member, consider this good boy.

For more information, contact the Park Hills animal control officer at 573-431-3577. The pound, located at 65 Sports Complex Road, is open from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds and at least five days at the Desloge Pound to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.

Contact any other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published. Animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.