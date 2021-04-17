Five dogs, five cats at local pounds need homes

Female German Shepherd is a mature “gal” who is very friendly and looking for her forever home.

Male pit bull mix named “Wheezy” was surrendered to animal control by his owners. He is a sweet boy, but somewhat skittish around males and takes some time to warm up to them. He knows how to sit and shake hands.

Male mixed breed is a playful puppy who is looking for a forever home.

Male, Shepherd/Heeler mix named “Loki” is 18 months old and a sweetie who takes a little time warming up to new people. Friendly with other dogs, Loki is looking for a loving forever home.

Male cat is a little skittish. He was picked up on Edwards Lane. He has been in the pound for more than a month and urgently needs a home where he will be loved.

Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and at least five days at the Desloge and Leadwood Pounds to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.

Contact any other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published, and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0