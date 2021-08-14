Five dogs, many cats are looking for forever homes

Twelve kittens at the Desloge Pound; two cats at the Farmington Pound; five dogs at the Park Hills Pound; two cats and a kitten at the Bonne Terre Pound; and a cat and two kittens at the Fredericktown Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.
Desloge
300 N. Lincoln
Officer Memhardt – 573-431-3700/573-431-1463
URGENT! Four male tabby kittens and an orange female kitten are approximately 4 months old now. They are all friendly and desperately need homes.
URGENT! Two male and one female kitten are approximately 3 months old now. They desperately need homes.
URGENT! Three yellow and a gray kitten are approximately 3 months old now and friendly. They desperately need homes.
Farmington
1650 Vargo Road
Officer Boyd – 573-631-9521
Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
Wild female cat is 9 months old and available now for adoption.
Friendly female cat is 5-6 months old and available now for adoption.
Park Hills
65 Sports Complex Road
Officer Lewis – 573-431-3577
Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Friendly male dog is approximately 3-4 years old and ready for adoption.
Female dog is approximately 2-3 years old and ready for adoption.
Friendly but skittish male dog is approximately 2 years old and ready for adoption.
Friendly male dog is approximately 3 years old and ready for adoption.
Friendly male dog is approximately 3 years old and ready for adoption. He needs to be the only dog in the home.
Bonne Terre
21 Service Drive
For animal information or to reclaim: 573-327-1050
To adopt, call City Hall: 573-358-2254
Hours: Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-4 p.m.
Cat, gender unknown, is 1-2 years old, scared, and available now for adoption.
Friendly cat is now 8-9 weeks old and available for adoption.
Friendly cat, gender unknown, is available now for adoption.
Fredericktown
124 N. Main St.
573-783-3660
Monday-Friday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Friendly female cat is approximately 6 years old and available now for adoption.
Friendly neutered male is 12 weeks old and available now for adoption.
Cat, gender unknown, is 10-12 weeks old and not happy to be in the pound. It will be available for adoption Monday.
Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and at least five days at the Desloge and Leadwood Pounds to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.
Contact any other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.
Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published, and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.