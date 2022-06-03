Five dogs, nine puppies, two cats available for adoption in Park Hills

The Park Hills Pound has five dogs, nine puppies and two cats available for adoption to loving homes this week. The pound, located at 65 Sports Complex Road in Park Hills, will be holding an adoption fair between the hours of 3 and 6 p.m. Wednesday.

City requirements for adoption are spaying the animal(s) and having them inoculated for rabies. For more information call Park Hills Animal Control at 573-431-3131. Hours are Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Animals available for adoption at Park Hills this week include:

Male pit bull mix that is reported by the animal control officer to be “very friendly.”

Male mixed breed dog that is anywhere between six months and a year old. Shy at first, he is sweet once he has had time to warm up. Also, he gets along well with other dogs.

Male mixed breed dog that is approximately 1 to 2 years old. He is reported to be very friendly and gets along well with other dogs.

Male Australian Shepherd mix. The animal control officer reports that he is very friendly.

Female dog and her nine mixed-breed puppies.

Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds, and at least five days at the Desloge Pound, to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.

Contact any other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published. Animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.

