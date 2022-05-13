Five Farmington pound pups need loving forever homes

Five dogs at the Farmington Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

They are 1) Male mixed pup, only around 4 months old, was found near Parkland Hospital; 2) Male mixed breed dog named “Ghost” who has spent his whole life on a chain was surrendered to animal control by his owners; 3) a male mixed breed dog that is approximately 6-9 months old and, while described as sweet by animal control, is not good with chickens; 4) a male mixed breed dog that is described by animal control as “a handsome boy”; and 5) a female mixed breed dog that is approximately a year old and also described by animal control as “sweet.”

Farmington Animal Control is located at 1650 Vargo Road and open from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday. For more information, contact the Farmington Animal Control officer at 573-631-9521.

Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds, and at least five days at the Desloge Pound, to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.

Contact any other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published. Animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.

