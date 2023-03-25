Three dogs at the Farmington Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

Male “bully” mix is approximately 3 years old and weighs an estimated 45 pounds. He is described by the animal control officer as strong, smart, and sweet! He gets along well with other dogs, but unsure about cats.

Male lab mix began showing signs of Parvo, a potentially deadly virus, after being picked up as a stray. However, thanks to several generous donors, he began receiving lifesaving treatment and is now on the mend. This loving guy needs a home.

Male, mixed breed was picked up on Yale Street in Farmington. He has been in the pound since late February and is anxiously awaiting a forever home.

Female Tibetan Mastiff is less than a year old. She and her brother were just surrendered to the pound by a local landlord after they were abandoned by the evicted tenant. They had been without food and water for three days, but appear friendly and relieved to be rescued.

Male Tibetan Mastiff needs a home too!

Farmington Animal Control is located at 1650 Vargo Road (inside the city water treatment plant) Hours are Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. For more information, contact the animal control officer at 573-631-9521

Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds and at least five days at the Desloge Pound to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.

Contact any other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published. Animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.