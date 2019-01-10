Try 1 month for 99¢
Five injured in area crashes
File Photo.

Two people were injured in an accident that occurred early Thursday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, after midnight Cornellius Palmer, 28, of St. Louis, was driving the 2004 Hyundai Tiburon on House Road when he traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.

The patrol reports that Palmer received serious injuries and was transported to Mercy Hospital South by St. Francois County Ambulance District. His passenger, Kathrine Davis, 21, of Park Hills, received moderate injuries in the crash and was also transported to Mercy Hospital South via St. Francois County Ambulance District.

The report states that neither occupant of the vehicle was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

An Arnold man received moderate injuries in a crash that occurred on Berry Road Wednesday evening.

According to the highway patrol, Daniel Blount, 50, of Arnold, was traveling north on Berry when he failed to negotiate a curve and traveled off the left side of the road. The vehicle struck a mailbox, culvert, and a tree.

Blount was transported to Mercy Hospital South by St. Francois County Ambulance District for treatment of moderate injuries. The report states that Blount was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the accident.

A four-vehicle accident in Washington County left one with moderate injuries on Tuesday morning in an accident occurring at Highway 8 and Industrial Park Drive.

According to the highway patrol report, Madison Govero, 21, of Potosi, was stopped to yield to turning traffic. In addition, Wendi Dunn, 30, of Mineral Point, was stopped in her vehicle behind Govero.

The report states that Nathan Hinkle, 33, of Mineral Point, was also driving eastbound when he failed to observe the stopped traffic. Hinkle then collided into the rear of Dunn’s vehicle, causing her to collide with Govero’s vehicle. Leila Shroeer, 59, of Mineral Point, was traveling westbound on Highway 8 and her vehicle was struck by debris from the accident.

Dunn’s passenger, Karen Dunn, 53, of Mineral Point, received moderate injuries in the crash and was transported to Mercy Hospital South by Washington County Ambulance. Wendi Dunn received minor injuries and was transported to Washington County Memorial Hospital by ambulance.

According to the report, no one else was injured in the crash. The report states that neither Wendi Dunn nor Karen Dunn were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.

