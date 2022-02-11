Five pound pups, 10 cats are seeking forever homes

Five dogs and three cats at the Farmington Pound; a cat at the Park Hills Pound; two cats at the Bonne Terre Pound; and four cats at the Fredericktown Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

Farmington

1650 Vargo Road

Animal Control Officer – 573-631-9521

Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

A female and two male mixed breed dogs are approximately 9 months old. These pups are siblings that were picked up together off US 67.

A female pit bull mix is approximately 1-2 years old. This sweet girl was found as a stray at Engler Park.

A female mixed-breed dog is around 2 years old. This blue-eyed beauty was picked up as a stray on Shade Tree Street.

A friendly female cat picked up in the 100 block of North Alexander is available now for adoption.

A friendly male cat, 1-2 years old, was picked up in the 200 block of North Carleton. He is available now for adoption.

A friendly female cat wearing a green collar was picked up at the junction of Wallace and Weber Road. She is available now for adoption.

Park Hills

65 Sports Complex Road

Animal Control Officer – 573-431-3577

Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Skittish and extremely skinny female is 5-6 months old. She is available now for adoption.

Bonne Terre

21 Service Drive

For animal information or to reclaim: 573-366-8257

To adopt, call City Hall: 573-358-2254

Hours: Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

A cat, gender unknown, is a year old and friendly when not caged. It is available now for adoption.

A friendly cat, gender unknown, is 1-2 years old and available now for adoption.

Fredericktown

124 N. Main St.

573-783-3660

Monday-Friday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

A friendly female cat, approximately 6 years old and negative for FIV/FeLV, is available now for adoption.

A hissy, not happy, cat, gender unknown is 10-12 weeks old and available now for adoption.

Two friendly cats, genders unknown, are 12 weeks old and available now for adoption.

Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and at least five days at the Desloge Pound to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.

Contact any other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published, and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.

