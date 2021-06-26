Five pound pups are looking for forever homes

Five dogs at the Park Hills Pound are seeking their owners or new forever homes where they can be loved and cared for.

Park Hills Animal Control is at 65 Sports Complex Road. Hours are 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Contact Officer Lewis at 573-431-3577.

Female pit bull mix is 5-7 years old. This sweet girl was surrendered to animal control by her owners. She is friendly but very scared at the pound.

Male mixed breed dog is reported by the animal control officer to be a very friendly and loving pup.

Male pit bull mix is a handsome brindle boy that is sweet and affectionate. He gets along with other dogs.

Female pit bull mix is a beautiful and friendly girl.

Male mixed breed dog is a handsome and friendly boy that is scared at the pound.

Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and at least five days at the Desloge and Leadwood Pounds to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.