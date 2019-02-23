Try 1 month for 99¢

Four cats at the Desloge Pound; a dog and five cats at the Farmington Pound; three dogs at the Park Hills Pound; and a cat at the Fredericktown Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

Desloge Pound

573-431-3700 / Ask for Animal Control

Long-haired gray/white cat

Tortoiseshell cat

Male orange cat

Calico young adult cat does not allow touching yet.

Farmington Pound

573-747-1988

Male pit bull mix is approximately 2 years old.

Male orange cat is a year old and friendly.

Siamese young adult cat is very scared.

Male black/white cat is friendly.

Female tabby cat is friendly.

Black cat is very scared.

Park Hills Pound

573-431-3122

Female dog is approximately a year old. The officer reports that this sweet pup is very friendly and housebroken.

Female Australian Cattle Dog is 6-8 months old. She is very friendly and loves to play.

Male pit bull mix is 1-2 years old.

Fredericktown Pound

573-783-3660, Option 4

"Skittles" is a neutered male grey/white long-hair neutered cat. He is 2 years old and skittish with strangers.

To give owners the opportunity to claim them, dogs and cats are kept for seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and five days at the Desloge and Leadwood pounds. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay / neuter / vaccination commitment.

Contact other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.

Kevin R. Jenkins

