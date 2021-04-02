Five pound pups, eight cats available at local pounds

Three dogs and four cats at the Farmington Pound; two dogs and three cats at the Park Hills Pound; and a cat at the Fredericktown Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

Farmington

1650 Vargo Road

Officer Boyd – 573-631-9521

Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Female pit bull mix was picked up dragging a pink leash on Stono Mountain Road.

Male shepherd mix was found at Engler Park.

Four-year-old male pit bull mix named “Blue” loves people. He gets along with other dogs, but male dogs sometimes make him nervous. Blue was surrendered to animal control by his owners and is looking for a new forever home.

Cat, gender unknown, is 1-2 years old and skittish. The animal control officer thinks the cat will turn friendly. It was picked up in the 200 block of Oak Street and is available now for adoption.

Young adult cat, gender unknown, is not friendly at this time, but may turn. The cat was picked up in the 500 block of Maple St. and is available now for adoption.