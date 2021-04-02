Five pound pups, eight cats available at local pounds

Three dogs and four cats at the Farmington Pound; two dogs and three cats at the Park Hills Pound; and a cat at the Fredericktown Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.
Farmington
1650 Vargo Road
Officer Boyd – 573-631-9521
Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
Female pit bull mix was picked up dragging a pink leash on Stono Mountain Road.
Male shepherd mix was found at Engler Park.
Four-year-old male pit bull mix named “Blue” loves people. He gets along with other dogs, but male dogs sometimes make him nervous. Blue was surrendered to animal control by his owners and is looking for a new forever home.
Cat, gender unknown, is 1-2 years old and skittish. The animal control officer thinks the cat will turn friendly. It was picked up in the 200 block of Oak Street and is available now for adoption.
Young adult cat, gender unknown, is not friendly at this time, but may turn. The cat was picked up in the 500 block of Maple St. and is available now for adoption.
Male adult cat is not friendly. He was picked up in the 200 block of North Carleton and will be available for adoption Tuesday.
Adult cat is very upset. It was picked up in the 500 block of Maple Street and will be available for adoption Wednesday.
Park Hills
65 Sports Complex Road
Officer Lewis – 573-431-3577
Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
One- to 2-year-old male shepherd mix named “Loki” was surrendered to animal control after his owner passed away. He is friendly but can be shy and takes some time to warm up to new people. Loki gets along with other dogs and is looking for a new forever home.
Male mixed breed puppy was picked up as a stray at Adams and First Street in Park Hills. This little guy is a typical friendly puppy!
Skittish male cat was picked up on Edwards Lane and is available now for adoption.
Friendly male cat is 9 months old. Picked up on Crane Street, he is available now for adoption.
One-year-old female cat is skittish but friendly. She was picked up on Crane Street and is available now for adoption.
Fredericktown
124 N. Main St.
573-783-3660
Monday-Friday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Large and friendly cat, gender unknown, was picked up in the 600 block of Newberry Street and is available now for adoption.
Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and at least five days at the Desloge and Leadwood Pounds to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.
Contact any other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.
Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published, and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.