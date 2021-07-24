Five pound pups seek forever homes this week

Five dogs at the Park Hills Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.
Park Hills
65 Sports Complex Road
Officer Lewis – 573-431-3577
Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Male pit bull mix is a handsome brindle found at St. Joe State Park. The animal control officer reports that he is very friendly and playful.
Female mixed breed dog is reported by the animal control officer to be very friendly and playful.
Male Husky is reported by the animal control officer to be very friendly and loves to play.
Male mixed breed dog is reported by the animal control officer to be very friendly and loves going on daily walks.
Female pit bull mix is a beautiful girl. She was surrendered to animal control by her owners through no fault of her own. The officer reports that she is very sweet and playful.
Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and at least five days at the Desloge and Leadwood Pounds to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.
Contact any other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.
Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published, and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.