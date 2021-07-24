Five pound pups seek forever homes this week

Five dogs at the Park Hills Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

Park Hills

65 Sports Complex Road

Officer Lewis – 573-431-3577

Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Male pit bull mix is a handsome brindle found at St. Joe State Park. The animal control officer reports that he is very friendly and playful.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Female mixed breed dog is reported by the animal control officer to be very friendly and playful.

Male Husky is reported by the animal control officer to be very friendly and loves to play.

Male mixed breed dog is reported by the animal control officer to be very friendly and loves going on daily walks.

Female pit bull mix is a beautiful girl. She was surrendered to animal control by her owners through no fault of her own. The officer reports that she is very sweet and playful.