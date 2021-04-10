Five pound pups, seven cats urgently need homes

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Park Hills

65 Sports Complex Road

Officer Lewis – 573-431-3577

Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

One- to 2-year-old male shepherd mix named “Loki” was surrendered to animal control after his owner passed away. He is friendly but can be shy and takes some time to warm up to new people. Loki gets along with other dogs and is looking for a new forever home.

Male mixed breed puppy was picked up as a stray at Adams and First Street in Park Hills. This little guy is a typical friendly puppy!

Male cat is skittish. He was picked up on Edwards Lane. Adoption is urgently needed now!

Male cat is 9 months old and friendly. He was picked up on Crane Street. Adoption is urgently needed now!

Female cat is a year old. Skittish but friendly, she was picked up on Crane Street. Adoption is urgently needed now!