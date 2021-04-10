Five pound pups, seven cats urgently need homes

Three dogs and four cats at the Farmington Pound; and two dogs and three cats at the Park Hills Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.
Farmington
1650 Vargo Road
Officer Boyd – 573-631-9521
Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.- 3 p.m.
Female pit bull mix was picked up dragging a pink leash on Stono Mountain Road.
Male shepherd mix was found at Engler Park.
Four-year-old male pit bull mix named “Blue” loves people. He gets along with other dogs, but male dogs sometimes make him nervous. Blue was surrendered to animal control by his owners and is looking for a new forever home.
Young adult cat, gender unknown, may need a barn home. The cat was picked up in the 500 block of Maple Street. Adoption urgently needed now!
Male cat needs a barn home. He was picked up in the 200 block of North Carleton. Adoption urgently needed now!
Cat is very frightened in the pound. It was picked up in the 500 block of Maple Street. Adoption is urgently needed now!
Female cat is friendly. She was owner surrendered and adoption is urgently needed now!
Park Hills
65 Sports Complex Road
Officer Lewis – 573-431-3577
Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
One- to 2-year-old male shepherd mix named “Loki” was surrendered to animal control after his owner passed away. He is friendly but can be shy and takes some time to warm up to new people. Loki gets along with other dogs and is looking for a new forever home.
Male mixed breed puppy was picked up as a stray at Adams and First Street in Park Hills. This little guy is a typical friendly puppy!
Male cat is skittish. He was picked up on Edwards Lane. Adoption is urgently needed now!
Male cat is 9 months old and friendly. He was picked up on Crane Street. Adoption is urgently needed now!
Female cat is a year old. Skittish but friendly, she was picked up on Crane Street. Adoption is urgently needed now!
Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and at least five days at the Desloge and Leadwood Pounds to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.