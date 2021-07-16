Five pound pups, several kittens, cats need homes

Twelve kittens at the Desloge Pound; two cats at the Farmington Pound; five dogs and two cats at the Park Hills Pound; a cat at the Bonne Terre Pound; and three cats at the Fredericktown Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.
Desloge
300 N. Lincoln
Officer Memhardt – 573-431-3700/573-431-1463
Kittens, approximately 9 weeks old now, are friendly and ready for adoption now. There are four tabby boys and an orange girl.
Kittens, 8-9 weeks old, and are available now for adoption. There are two males and a female.
Kittens, 9-10 weeks old, are friendly and will be available for adoption Monday. Three are yellow and one is gray.
Farmington
1650 Vargo Road
Officer Boyd – 573-631-9521
Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
Male cat is about 4-5 months old and friendly. He will be available for adoption Thursday.
Female cat is about 4-5 months old and friendly. She will be available for adoption Thursday.
Park Hills
65 Sports Complex Road
Officer Lewis – 573-431-3577
Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Male pit bull mix is a handsome brindle found at St. Joe State Park. The animal control officer reports that he is very friendly and playful.
Female mixed breed dog is reported by the animal control officer to be very friendly and playful.
Male Husky is reported by the animal control officer to be very friendly and loves to play.
Male mixed breed dog is reported by the animal control officer to be very friendly and loves going on daily walks.
Female pit bull mix is a beautiful girl. She was surrendered to animal control by her owners through no fault of her own. The officer reports that she is very sweet and playful.
Female cat is 9 months old, friendly, and available now for adoption.
Male cat is a young adult, friendly, and available now for adoption.
Bonne Terre
21 Service Drive
For animal information or to reclaim: 573-327-1050
To adopt, call City Hall: 573-358-2254
Hours: Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-4 p.m.
Cat, gender unknown, is 1-2 years old, scared at the pound, and available now for adoption.
Fredericktown
124 N. Main St.
573-783-3660
Monday-Friday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Female cat is approximately 6 years old, friendly, and negative for FIV/FeLV. She is available now for adoption.
Female young adult cat is declawed, friendly, and available now for adoption.
Intact male cat is 12 weeks old, friendly, and available now for adoption.
Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and at least five days at the Desloge and Leadwood Pounds to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.
Contact any other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.
Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published, and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.