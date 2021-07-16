Five pound pups, several kittens, cats need homes

Hours: Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

Cat, gender unknown, is 1-2 years old, scared at the pound, and available now for adoption.

Fredericktown

124 N. Main St.

573-783-3660

Monday-Friday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Female cat is approximately 6 years old, friendly, and negative for FIV/FeLV. She is available now for adoption.

Female young adult cat is declawed, friendly, and available now for adoption.

Intact male cat is 12 weeks old, friendly, and available now for adoption.

Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and at least five days at the Desloge and Leadwood Pounds to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.

Contact any other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published, and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0