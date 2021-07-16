 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Five pound pups, several kittens, cats need homes
0 comments
top story

Five pound pups, several kittens, cats need homes

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Twelve kittens at the Desloge Pound; two cats at the Farmington Pound; five dogs and two cats at the Park Hills Pound; a cat at the Bonne Terre Pound; and three cats at the Fredericktown Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

Desloge

300 N. Lincoln

Officer Memhardt – 573-431-3700/573-431-1463

Kittens, approximately 9 weeks old now, are friendly and ready for adoption now. There are four tabby boys and an orange girl.

Kittens, 8-9 weeks old, and are available now for adoption. There are two males and a female.

Kittens, 9-10 weeks old, are friendly and will be available for adoption Monday. Three are yellow and one is gray.

Farmington

1650 Vargo Road

Officer Boyd – 573-631-9521

Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Male cat is about 4-5 months old and friendly. He will be available for adoption Thursday.

Female cat is about 4-5 months old and friendly. She will be available for adoption Thursday.

Park Hills

65 Sports Complex Road

Officer Lewis – 573-431-3577

Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Male pit bull mix is a handsome brindle found at St. Joe State Park. The animal control officer reports that he is very friendly and playful.

Female mixed breed dog is reported by the animal control officer to be very friendly and playful.

Male Husky is reported by the animal control officer to be very friendly and loves to play.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Male mixed breed dog is reported by the animal control officer to be very friendly and loves going on daily walks.

Female pit bull mix is a beautiful girl. She was surrendered to animal control by her owners through no fault of her own. The officer reports that she is very sweet and playful.

Female cat is 9 months old, friendly, and available now for adoption.

Male cat is a young adult, friendly, and available now for adoption.

Bonne Terre

21 Service Drive

For animal information or to reclaim: 573-327-1050

To adopt, call City Hall: 573-358-2254

Hours: Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

Cat, gender unknown, is 1-2 years old, scared at the pound, and available now for adoption.

Fredericktown

124 N. Main St.

573-783-3660

Monday-Friday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Female cat is approximately 6 years old, friendly, and negative for FIV/FeLV. She is available now for adoption.

Female young adult cat is declawed, friendly, and available now for adoption.

Intact male cat is 12 weeks old, friendly, and available now for adoption.

Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and at least five days at the Desloge and Leadwood Pounds to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.

Contact any other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published, and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden: Virus disinformation is 'killing people'

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News