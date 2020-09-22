 Skip to main content
Flag ceremony held for POW/MIA Recognition Day
Flag ceremony held for POW/MIA Recognition Day

Flag ceremony held for POW/MIA Recognition Day

In honor of National POW/MIA Recognition Day on Sept. 18, the Desloge and Farmington Chambers of Commerce joined Jennifer Davis, director of Cedarhurst Senior Living of Farmington, in a combined flag dedication ceremony at the Cedarhurst campus in Farmington. Kathy Wigger,  State Rep. Mike Henderson, Retired USAF Lt. Colonel David Shaw and Korean and Vietnam Veteran Ken Aaborde of Desloge VFW Post 2426 all participated in the patriotic ceremony.

 Submitted

In honor of National POW/MIA Recognition Day on Sept. 18, the Desloge and Farmington Chambers of Commerce joined Jennifer Davis, director of Cedarhurst Senior Living of Farmington, in a combined flag dedication ceremony at the Cedarhurst campus in Farmington.

Kathy Wigger opened the ceremony with the singing of the National Anthem followed by all reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

State Rep. Mike Henderson then presented American and Missouri flags, which had been flown over the State Capitol, to Davis.

Retired USAF Lt. Colonel David Shaw presented a POW flag to Korean and Vietnam Veteran Ken Aaborde, of Desloge VFW Post 2426, who had arranged a symbolic table honoring veterans missing in action.

