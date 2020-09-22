Flag ceremony held for POW/MIA Recognition Day

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In honor of National POW/MIA Recognition Day on Sept. 18, the Desloge and Farmington Chambers of Commerce joined Jennifer Davis, director of Cedarhurst Senior Living of Farmington, in a combined flag dedication ceremony at the Cedarhurst campus in Farmington.

Kathy Wigger opened the ceremony with the singing of the National Anthem followed by all reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

State Rep. Mike Henderson then presented American and Missouri flags, which had been flown over the State Capitol, to Davis.

Retired USAF Lt. Colonel David Shaw presented a POW flag to Korean and Vietnam Veteran Ken Aaborde, of Desloge VFW Post 2426, who had arranged a symbolic table honoring veterans missing in action.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0