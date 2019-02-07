Try 1 month for 99¢
County Road 234

Water continued to flow over a bridge on Madison County Road 234 into the afternoon on Thursday.

 Victoria Kemper, Daily Journal

Flash flooding left a Fredericktown school bus stuck in a yard Thursday morning.

According to Fredericktown Superintendent Brett Reutzel, the incident happened on Madison County Road 234 when the bus driver decided to turn around after reaching a covered low-lying bridge.

"There was no water over the first bridge the driver crossed, but there was one more low-water bridge and when she got there it was covered," Reutzel said. "She did the wise thing and went to turn around, but she got one set of tires off into the yard and was stuck."

The driver contacted Director of Transportation Scott Sikes, but by the time he was able to get there, water had risen over the road in both directions.

Reutzel said there were originally 19 students, a bus driver and a bus monitor on the bus but some parents braved the waters to come pick up their children and take them to school.

"The driveway luckily belonged to a very friendly community member who accommodated everyone and let them use the restroom," Reutzel said. "Four students, the bus driver and bus monitor remained there until the water receded, and we were able to take them all sack lunches."

By 1 p.m., Reutzel said the water had gone down enough to pick up the students, and all had made it safely to school with no injuries.

Reutzel said the school had contacted all parents of the students on the bus. 

Conditions were improving as water continued to recede Thursday, but it has also revealed damage to many county roads.

Madison County Road and Bridge Supervisor Gregg Pruett said multiple roads have been washed out including a culvert piping being washed out on County Roads 410 and 441.

Pruett said the road and bridge department is dedicated to making the repairs to the roads as quickly as possible and will work into the weekend if needed.

The Fredericktown Elementary School canceled all after-school events Thursday due to the flash flooding and potential for icy conditions. These closures also include Learning Zone at all campuses and Honor Choir and Mom & Me Night at the elementary. Academic meets scheduled for Kelly A. Burlison Middle School and Fredericktown High School were canceled as well as BASE (after school program at the high school). 

