Flieg wins national award

Ste. Genevieve High School Junior Marysa Flieg won the National Champion Title in the Girls Javelin Throw in the 15- and 16-year-old category on Aug. 1 at the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) Junior Olympic Games in Greensboro, N.C.
Although she lives in Ste. Genevieve County, Flieg competed in the games as part of the Jefferson Jets Track Club, based in Jefferson County. Some of her teammates also come from several counties in the area.
“I started just a little bit through the year for them,” she said. “It’s called The Jets and it’s a Festus- and Jefferson County-area club team, the coaches are from Maryville University.”
Flieg’s mother was approached by a coach about her daughter competing with the Jets while at a training camp.
“We went to Brittany Borman’s throwing camp; she threw in the Olympics,” she said. “My mom was there and she was watching it, and one of the coaches come up to my mom and asked how far I threw. She told them, and he said that I could possibly be a national champion at throwing javelin.”
According to Flieg, her training was split between working with the Jets on Tuesdays and Thursdays and at Ste. Genevieve on Saturdays and Sundays.
Coming from a school in a smaller district, Flieg admitted to being nervous when she arrived in Greensboro for a national meet.
“It kind of overwhelmed me with how many people were there at first,” she said. “But when I started throwing, it wasn’t that bad, my nerves went away and I just concentrated on throwing.”
Flieg beat out more than 90 competitors from all over the United States for the title.
In her preliminary throws, Flieg’s thrown distances were 116’ 07”, 112’ and 84’. The first attempt put Flieg in third place after the preliminaries and moved her into the finals in the top eight.
In the finals, her thrown distances were 114’ 01”, 110’ 04”, and in a stellar effort, she won the National Champion Title with a throw of 136’ 01”.
Flieg is the daughter of Jason and Julie Flieg of Ste. Genevieve.
