Flocking Flamingos appear

Luminaria bags are being sold and a video is being made to include every bag with background music.

"We will also read the names, just like every Relay," Sarakas said. "Bags can be purchased for display on front porches or in your home at any time before the event."

During the live Facebook, June 13, you can participate by posting a picture of your luminaria bag from home. To purchase a luminaria bag for $5, contact Sarakas at 573-747-6690.

"We are excited to reach a much larger crowd than normal," Sarakas said. "We always have individuals that are out of town on our Relay for Life date, so this year, even if they are out of town, they can still tune in and see what we are doing."

Sarakas said they understand not everyone may be available at exactly 4 p.m. to watch but that is the great thing about Facebook Live. She said anyone can watch the live video at anytime that is convenient for them.

"The coronavirus has definitely brought out the creativity in all of our teams," Sarakas said. "We have had to think way outside the box of our normal fundraisers, and I think we are all doing a great job with still fighting to help find a cure for cancer."