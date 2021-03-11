Flood warnings in a effect; some roads under water

Travelers in Missouri should remain alert for the possibility of flooding as heavy rainfall is forecast for much of the state throughout the weekend.

Flash flood warnings have been issued from north of I-70 to the Arkansas border. The Missouri Department of Transportation urges all motorist to be alert for flood waters in roadways as heavy rain and localized river crests can cause road conditions to change quickly.

Floodwaters can be deeper than they appear and can hide such hazards as sharp objects, electrical wires, sewage and chemicals. There’s a possibility that the road that was once where the water is no longer exists. Even the best four-wheel-drive vehicle will lose against rapidly moving water and no traction.

For your own safety and the safety of everyone in your vehicle, please take heed of these lifesaving tips:

• Don't drive through flooded areas. Taking extra time to drive a detour sure beats running out of it.

• Less than six inches of water can turn your car into a poorly engineered canoe, with no ability to slow down, steer … or float.

• When you see water over the roadway, assume that the roadway below it is either damaged or destroyed.