 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert featured

Flooding, storms leave damage behind in Fredericktown

  • Updated
  • 0
Flash flooding, August 4

Fredericktown City Administrator James Settle helps evacuate people using a front end loader. 

 Provided by Fredericktown Fire Dept.

A batch of strong thunderstorms made its way through Madison County in the early morning hours Thursday, leaving many displaced due to high flood waters.

The Fredericktown Fire Department received a high number of calls beginning at about 3 a.m. Crews, along with members of the Fredericktown Street Department and several volunteers, evacuated 21 people from the flood waters.

The flash flood affected the Holmes Subdivision, as well as homes and businesses along Saline Creek and a creek along South Mine La Motte. 

The fire department reported many other residents who became stuck in their homes due to the water chose to stay put as the waters quickly began to recede.

Flash flooding, August 4

The creek on South Mine La Motte Avenue in Fredericktown rises up covering the road. 

The department responded to downed power lines and trees, numerous vehicles stranded in high water, and an investigation of smoke in a commercial building which was inundated with flood waters.

People are also reading…

"Miraculously no injuries have been reported at this time," Fredericktown Fire Department reported in a Facebook post Thursday morning. "We appreciate the assistance from the City of Fredericktown, Fredericktown Police Department, Missouri Department of Conservation, Madison County Ambulance District, and of course Madison County 911 for their fine work managing the numerous calls they were receiving."

Fredericktown City Administrator James Settle said as of 2:30 p.m. Thursday most of the water had completely receded and in some areas you can not even tell there was flooding. 

He said crews have been working nonstop to clear brush and repair roadways.

Settle said roads will need more repairs but are currently passable. The new bridge out City Lake Road did have some damage to the blacktop embankments. Road crews have already removed the damaged portion and temporarily filled the area in with gravel. 

Flash flooding, August 4

As the sun begins to rise Thursday morning, the water begins receding but Buford Street, near the Rotary Park fields remained covered. 

The soccer goals and fields at Rotary Park have been destroyed. Some of the goals can be seen twisted into piles, while others floated down the creek.

Optimist Club Little League Soccer, which had plans to begin in roughly three weeks, uses these fields and goals. 

The Optimist Soccer League has announced, via Facebook, due to the flooding they would be unable to have a season. 

Mayor Travis Parker made a post on Facebook earlier Thursday pleading with citizens to avoid the temptation to "go check it out."

"The city experienced a significant rainfall last night," Parker said. "I have been told that no one has been hurt thus far which is good. Unfortunately, there are many families this morning who were evacuated or received water damages to their homes. I know the temptation to 'go check it out' is real, but be sensitive to others as they have lost many of their belongings and their homes are damaged."

Parker had asked the citizens to avoid the flooded areas unless you live there or have a purpose to be there.

"Be a good neighbor, help if people let you, and pray for those affected," Parker said.

Only minor damage was reported in neighboring St. Francois County.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

SFC's Prop P passes

SFC's Prop P passes

St. Francois County voters were asked to pass a use/internet sales tax for public safety.

Watch Now: Related Video

Could this be the most expensive McMuffin in the world?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News