Flooding, storms leave damage behind in Fredericktown

A batch of strong thunderstorms made its way through Madison County in the early morning hours Thursday, leaving many displaced due to high flood waters.

The Fredericktown Fire Department received a high number of calls beginning at about 3 a.m. Crews, along with members of the Fredericktown Street Department and several volunteers, evacuated 21 people from the flood waters.

The flash flood affected the Holmes Subdivision, as well as homes and businesses along Saline Creek and a creek along South Mine La Motte.

The fire department reported many other residents who became stuck in their homes due to the water chose to stay put as the waters quickly began to recede.

The department responded to downed power lines and trees, numerous vehicles stranded in high water, and an investigation of smoke in a commercial building which was inundated with flood waters.

"Miraculously no injuries have been reported at this time," Fredericktown Fire Department reported in a Facebook post Thursday morning. "We appreciate the assistance from the City of Fredericktown, Fredericktown Police Department, Missouri Department of Conservation, Madison County Ambulance District, and of course Madison County 911 for their fine work managing the numerous calls they were receiving."

Fredericktown City Administrator James Settle said as of 2:30 p.m. Thursday most of the water had completely receded and in some areas you can not even tell there was flooding.

He said crews have been working nonstop to clear brush and repair roadways.

Settle said roads will need more repairs but are currently passable. The new bridge out City Lake Road did have some damage to the blacktop embankments. Road crews have already removed the damaged portion and temporarily filled the area in with gravel.

The soccer goals and fields at Rotary Park have been destroyed. Some of the goals can be seen twisted into piles, while others floated down the creek.

Optimist Club Little League Soccer, which had plans to begin in roughly three weeks, uses these fields and goals.

The Optimist Soccer League has announced, via Facebook, due to the flooding they would be unable to have a season.

Mayor Travis Parker made a post on Facebook earlier Thursday pleading with citizens to avoid the temptation to "go check it out."

"The city experienced a significant rainfall last night," Parker said. "I have been told that no one has been hurt thus far which is good. Unfortunately, there are many families this morning who were evacuated or received water damages to their homes. I know the temptation to 'go check it out' is real, but be sensitive to others as they have lost many of their belongings and their homes are damaged."

Parker had asked the citizens to avoid the flooded areas unless you live there or have a purpose to be there.

"Be a good neighbor, help if people let you, and pray for those affected," Parker said.

Only minor damage was reported in neighboring St. Francois County.