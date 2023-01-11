Flu dominates December, COVID numbers rise

Missouri had a busy month with flu cases, according to St. Francois County Communicable Disease/COVID-19 Public Health Nurse Tara West.

According to West, Missouri had a total of 2,024 cases of influenza during December. Out of the 2,024 cases of flu, all but nine cases were Influenza A.

While December was a busy month for the state, West said since Christmas, the numbers have decreased as only 34 cases of the flu have been reported in St. Francois County.

There were 461 COVID cases during December, which West said was slightly higher than the previous month. For the first week of January, the county had 61 COVID cases in St. Francois County.

“These numbers might be skewed due to the holiday festivities and businesses closing for the holidays,” West explained.

While a new COVID-19 variant has taken the Northeast by storm, West confirmed the St. Francois County Health Center has not seen any reported cases of the XBB.1.5 variant. West said the variant has similar symptoms to all previous variants, but is more transmissible.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is reporting St. Francois County, Ste. Genevieve County, Iron County, and Washington County are currently in the high level of transmission even though the majority of those counties are seeing a decrease in COVID compared to the week prior. Madison County is remaining in the low section of COVID-19 transmission.

According to the CDC, St. Francois County reported a total of 101 cases from Dec. 28 through Jan. 4. This is an increase of 16.09% in total cases when compared to the week prior. Even though the number of cases has increased, the percentage positivity has decreased by 13.18% to 55.79%. Percentage positivity is the percent of tests which are positive.

At least 50.9% of St. Francois County have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. At least 45% of the county have completed the primary series of shots.

Madison County is the only area county which does not have currently a high transmission level of COVID-19. According to the CDC the county has reported under 10 cases of COVID-19 from Dec. 28 through Jan. 4. The county has seen an increase in percentage positivity, now at 40%. This is an increase from the week prior by 6.67%.

According to the CDC, at least 47.5% of the county has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. At least 41.5% of the county have completed the primary series of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Ste. Genevieve County is seeing a decrease in COVID. The CDC reported Ste. Genevieve saw 29 cases between Dec. 28 and Jan 4. This is a decrease compared to the previous week by 12.12%. The county also saw a decrease by 9.62% in the percentage positivity, now at 47.83%.

At least 50.6% have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Ste. Genevieve County. At least 46.2% of the county have completed the primary series of shots.

Washington County is seeing a decrease in COVID-19 cases compared to the week prior. According to the CDC, Washington County only saw 20 cases between Dec. 28 and Jan. 4. This number is a decrease by 13.04%. The county is also seeing less tests being positive with a percentage positivity of 36.96%. This is a decrease of 29.04% compared to the week previous.

At least 38.4% of the population has received one dose of the COVID vaccine in Washington County. At least 33% of the population has completed the primary series of the COVID vaccine.

While most other counties have seen a decrease in COVID cases, Iron County joins St. Francois County in seeing an increase in cases. Iron County reported 34 total cases between Dec. 28 and Jan 4., which is an increase of 112.5% in the past week. Testing positivity has also increased for the county and is now up to 63.64%, an increase by 1.14% when compared to the previous week.

The CDC reports at least 44.9% of the population in Iron County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 40.1% of the population have completed the primary series.