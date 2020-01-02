The new year is here and with it comes another few months of the flu season. According to the most recent statistical data, the area population as a whole has fared well against the flu virus this year compared to last season.
Flu season began the first week of October and runs through May, as tracked and monitored by health agencies. Throughout this period when flu transmission is most common, the St. Francois County Health Center receives weekly reports from local doctor’s offices, urgent care facilities, and hospitals which helps health officials track the spread of the virus strains and the severity of their impact each season.
As of the final day of 2019, a total of 57 confirmed cases of influenza have been reported to the St. Francois County Health Center. This number is down significantly from the 100 cases reported at this time last year, according to Communicable Disease Nurse Tiffany Roth.
“I’m hoping that [the decrease in flu cases] maybe means that more people are being vigilant this year about getting their flu shot,” said Roth. “We have had a steady influx of people coming in to get their flu shot so that’s a positive thing for sure.”
As of Tuesday, the number of reported influenza cases statewide was 4,299 with 529 of those cases reported in Missouri’s southeast region, according to the latest report from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS).
The DHSS reports show that Missouri’s northwest region has reported the highest number of flu cases in relation to the other regions within the state.
There have been 415 confirmed pneumonia and influenza-associated deaths in Missouri so far but on a national scale, the state has seen lower numbers of confirmed flu cases than surrounding states, particularly southern states.
Age and immune health play a large role in how susceptible a person is to the different flu virus.’
Per capita, the age group most affected by flu in Missouri this season is children age four and under with the statewide number of reported cases at 759, according to the most recent reports which cite a flu incidence rate of approximately 203 out of every 100,000 children in this age group affected thus far.
The flu shot can be administered to patients as young as 6 months old and Roth explained that two shots are required for first-time recipients 7 years of age or younger.
Roth said that the health department still has plenty of flu vaccines available which they administer to walk-in patients from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. She explained that insurance is accepted but for those who may not have insurance, the vaccine is free of charge.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggests three important steps you can take to prevent the contraction and spread of the flu virus.
The first preventative measure recommended by the CDC is to get a flu shot. The health organization recommends a yearly flu vaccine as the first and most important step in protecting against influenza and its potentially serious complications.
While there are many different flu viruses, flu vaccines protect against the three or four viruses that research suggests will be most common each year. Flu vaccination also has been shown to significantly reduce a child’s risk of dying from influenza, according to the CDC.
Secondly, the CDC recommends taking everyday preventative actions to stop the spread of germs.
Simple common-sense actions like avoiding close contact with sick people and regularly washing your hand with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand rub significantly reduce the spread of illness.
While sick, limit contact with others as much as possible to keep from infecting them.
If you are sick with flu-like illness, the CDC recommends that you stay home for at least 24 hours after your fever is gone except to get medical care or for other necessities. (Your fever should be gone for 24 hours without the use of a fever-reducing medicine.)
The third important recommendation from the CDC is to take antiviral drugs if your doctor prescribes them to you.
Antiviral drugs can make illness milder and shorten the time you are sick, according to health care professionals.
The prescription medications used to treat the flu may also prevent serious flu complications.
The CDC recommends prompt antiviral treatment of people who are severely ill and people who are at high risk of serious flu complications who develop flu symptoms. For people with high-risk factors, treatment with an antiviral drug can mean the difference between having a milder illness versus a very serious illness that could result in a hospital stay.
For more information or to schedule an appointment with an immunization nurse, contact the St. Francois County Health Center at 573-431-1947.
Other helpful information regarding influenza and other communicable diseases is available online at www.cdc.gov/flu.
