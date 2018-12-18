With peak flu season typically lasting from December to February, St. Francois County is currently faring better than last year.
According to Ethan White, RN at the St. Francois County Health Center, there are 63 confirmed cases of the flu this season. At this time last year there were 88.
“We are in the heart of flu season,” said White.
He encourages residents to be vaccinated if they have not yet received their flu shot.
“The shot is the best way to help protect against the flu," he said.
As a reminder, White said the vaccine takes about two weeks to build the body’s immune system. He added that anyone who is coughing or having flu-like symptoms should stay home so they do not infect others.
“Our children and our elderly population can easily become sick,” he said. “We encourage people to do proper hand hygiene and cover their coughs.”
Appointments with the St. Francois County Health Department are available between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. to get the flu vaccine for $32. In most cases, insurance covers this fee because it is considered preventive care. Although the department is currently out of free vaccines for adults, they are still available for children 19 and younger.
Ste. Genevieve County
Mary Roth, with the Ste. Genevieve Health Department, said they have only had two confirmed lab-tested flu cases so far. A 3-year-old child and 41-year-old individual tested positive for influenza A. They were both unvaccinated.
The county has had many people experiencing flu-like illnesses. In most cases, physicians have put those people on antiviral medications.
Roth said individuals should distance themselves from people who are ill.
“Don’t go to work or send your kids to school if you’re sick,” she said. “Use common sense when you’re ill.”
Ste. Genevieve has a limited amount of vaccinations. They do have the high dose for seniors and the kids’ vaccines. They do not currently have any for the general “in-between” population.
“But I know there is not a shortage on it,” Roth said, “because most private providers do have the vaccine. And it’s not too late to vaccinate.”
She added that the flu usually circulates during holiday gatherings.
Flu vaccinations are available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cost is completely covered for seniors with Medicaid or Medicare. The vaccine is available to others for $28.
“But we never turn anyone down,” said Roth.
Washington County
According to RN and Nurse Supervisor Sandy Hutchings, there have not been many confirmed cases of the flu around Washington County.
The local schools have started to report flu-like symptoms, but they are not able to provide exact numbers unless these students are diagnosed with confirmed cases of the flu.
Only about 45 cases in the eastern district, which is several counties including Washington, had been confirmed just after Thanksgiving.
“It’s never too late to get the flu shot,” said Hutchings, “and it’s the best way for prevention.”
She said that although “not all vaccines are 100 percent, even if you get the flu, it’s not going to be as severe.”
She added that they have been seeing more cases of A than B. Influenza A is is typically more severe than B, but it does vary with age.
Walk-ins are welcome at Washington County’s health department Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Private insurance is accepted.
“Getting vaccinated is really the only way to prevent the spread of influenza,” said Hutchings.
Iron County
Iron County Health Department RN Jamie Colyott said flu reports for the county are minimal at this point, with only one case being confirmed.
“We like that number," Colyott said.
Colyott said vaccination, especially for high-risk categories of children and elderly over age 65, and frequent handwashing are keys to staying flu-free.
Vaccinations are available at Iron County Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. They are closed for lunch from 12-12:30 p.m. Costs average $20 for adults. Medicaid and Medicare are billed, but private insurance providers are not billed. Children up to age 18 are free.
Jefferson County
Compared to last year, flu cases had reached almost 75 for Jefferson County. This is very slow compared to last year, said Jefferson County Health Department Epidemiologist Dylan Steigerwald. He says the county started seeing an incline of confirmed cases between Thanksgiving and Christmas last year and were at 85.
Flu vaccinations can be received at three locations in Jefferson County: Hillsboro, Arnold and High Ridge. Walk-ins are welcome Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
As part of their program for children under 17, youth are free. Private insurance is accepted for adults. Costs can range anywhere from free to $25. High-dose vaccines for seniors 65 and older are $40.
“I will say the number of vaccines that we’ve given out have gone up quite a bit compared to last year,” said Steigerwald. Up to Thanksgiving, he said they had given out 1,636. Last year’s flu vaccines were given to only 956.
Steigerwald contributes the vast difference between this year’s and last year’s vaccine totals to a few things. First, last year was a “really bad year and that encouraged people to come in here.” Another first for the county was offering flu vaccinations to voters in High Ridge.
“That was really convenient,” he said, “and that worked well for us.”
Steigerwald said that although reports from last year first indicated that the vaccine was not as effective, those numbers actually turned out to be false. “I think those early reports got people to say it wasn’t worth it.”
But he added, “The flu vaccine is not just for you, it’s for people around you, too.”
Madison County
Madison County Health Department reports only one case of Type A influenza for the county.
Currently the health department has a good supply of flu vaccines. Walk-ins are welcome anytime Monday through Friday, 7-11:30 a.m. and 1-5 p.m.
The cost of flu vaccines is based on the county’s poverty assessment, but commercial insurances, Medicaid and Medicare are billed. Sometimes there is a small fee, or donation, based on the individual’s income, or an office visit fee.
“Getting the flu vaccine is the best protection we have besides handwashing and staying away from sick people,” Amy Koester, RN with the department, said.
