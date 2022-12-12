Flu numbers soar in November

The St. Francois County Health Center reported more cases of flu in November than COVID but that doesn't mean either are going away.

Communicable Disease and COVID-19 Public Health Nurse Tara West said the county experienced a dramatic increase in November of flu cases. The county learned of 363 flu cases during the month, with 353 of those being Flu A, and 10 being Flu B.

While there are four types of flu viruses, A and B are the viruses most commonly associated with the annual flu season. Influenza A includes H1N1 and H3N2 while Flu B includes the Yamagata and Victoria lineages.

Much like Missouri, the rest of the United States is seeing an increase in flu cases for the season.

Missouri is currently in the very high section of flu activity, according to the CDC.

Last week, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that statewide nearly 8,300 cases of flu were confirmed by a lab test in the week leading up to Nov. 26, up from 5,300 the week prior. Nearly 6.6% of emergency department visits were for flu symptoms, state data shows, up from 4.7%. Participating hospitals across Missouri reported about 950 people were hospitalized for flu or pneumonia during the week of Nov. 26, up from about 650 a week earlier and the largest increase in the number of patients so far this season.

While flu cases are on the rise, West said the amount of COVID cases during the month of November had decreased. According to West, the county reported 320 cases of COVID during November.

However, while county numbers were down in November, the CDC reported the number of weekly cases have already increased during the first week of December. Currently, the CDC is reporting 108 total cases from Dec. 1 to Dec. 7. This is an increase of 74.19% when compared to the week before.

About 50.8% of the population, or 34,153 people, have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine while 44.9% of the population, or 30,192 people, have completed the COVID vaccine primary series in St. Francois County.

St. Francois County is currently in the medium range of transmission for COVID, according to the CDC.

Madison County has seen an increase in COVID cases over the last week. From Dec. 1 to Dec. 7, the county saw 20 cases total, showing an increase of 400% than the week before. The county also saw an increase in tests being positive, with the percentage positivity at 43.33%. This is an increase compared to the week before at 26.66%.

According to the CDC, about 47.4% of the county, or 5,733 people, have received at least one dose of the vaccine. About 41.4% of the county, or 5,000 people, have completed the primary series.

Madison County is currently in the low level of community transmission.

The CDC reported Ste. Genevieve County is seeing an increase of COVID cases during the first week of December. The county saw 53 total cases from Dec. 1 to Dec. 7, showing an increase of 152.38%. While the number of cases have increased, the percentage positivity has decreased to 13.61%, showing a decrease of 44.88%.

The CDC reports about 50.6% of the population, or 9,048 people, have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine. About 46.1% of the population, or 8,250 people, have completed the primary series. Ste. Genevieve is currently in the high range of community transmission.

Both Iron and Washington counties are in the medium level of transmission. No weekly data was available for the counties.

Vaccines for both COVID-19 and the flu are available at area pharmacies and the St. Francois County Health Center. The current flu vaccine is formulated to protect against the H1N1 virus, H3N2 virus, and the B/Victoria and B/Yamagata lineages.