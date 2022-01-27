Flue fire damages Fredericktown home

The Fredericktown Fire Department was called to the 600 block of South Main Street for a house on fire Wednesday evening.

"Upon arrival, fire was visible in the rear of the home near a wood stove flue pipe," Fredericktown Fire Chief John Clark said. "Due to balloon framing that was present in the home, the fire quickly traveled from the first floor into the attic."

Clark said "balloon framing" is when wall studs go from the bottom to the top with no fire stops in between.

The fire department contained the blaze quickly and was on scene for roughly two hours. No injuries were reported.

Clark said the home may not be a total loss but did have major damage to the second story as well as smoke damage.

"As a reminder, if your home uses wood heat, the flue needs to be cleaned and inspected routinely," Clark said. "For safety reasons all flues should be cleaned every year before they are used in the winter season."

The cold temperatures did cause a few added challenges to the call. Clark said water on the road did freeze making the area slick and there were issues with a hydrant. He said all in all, the crew worked quick and precise in order to keep everyone safe.

